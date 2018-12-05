UPDATE: Leaf Collection Schedule Change

NEW UPDATE AS OF 12/5/18

Due to recent weather conditions and a heavy volume of leaves, the city’s leaf vacuum collection program is running behind on schedule. To better serve residents, the city has adjusted the collection schedule for zones that haven’t already been started. Below are the zones not yet finished and the new dates:

Zones that were scheduled to start on Thursday, Dec. 6, will now start on Monday, Dec. 10.

will now start on Monday, Dec. 10. Zones that were scheduled to start on Monday, Dec. 10 will now start on Thursday, Dec. 13.

Zones that were scheduled to start on Thursday, Dec. 13, will now start on Monday, Dec. 17.

The city’s leaf vacuum program is available to residents who have city waste collection service. The leaf vacuum program supplements the primary methods of disposing of leaves which are using the grey yard waste cart and paper yard waste bags.

To find out what zone you live in, go to www.lexingtonky.gov/leaves and type your address into the leaf collection map.