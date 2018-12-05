Luminate Lexington: Christmas Parade 2018

It was a chill 33 degrees last night at the Christmas parade, but nobody seemed to really care. Many families and even doggies lined the streets of downtown as the holiday season begun. Kids and families bundled up so they could watch the pretty floats and decorated cars drive by and maybe even get a little candy.

There were all kinds of entertainment. From local high school marching bands, to a street band group, and even The Cat in The Hat stopped by. The little ones were having a wonderful time seeing all the decorated floats and vehicles.

A few companies throughout Lexington participated and either created a float or decorated vehicles. A construction company put garland and lights all over some of their bulldozers which made quite a few kids gasp and cheer.

The night would not have been a Christmas Parade without the big man, Santa Claus. He ended the show and did not disappoint. He was outside of his gingerbread workshop waving and being jolly for all the families. There were a few young elves taking a break from all the hard work to stick their heads out of the window to say “Hi” and “Merry Christmas”.

Until next year y’all.

