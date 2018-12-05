JAMES E. PEPPER DISTILLERY TURNS ONE!

On December 21, 2018 the historic James E. Pepper Distillery will turn one years old. The distillery had been inactive for nearly 60 years, but persistence and dedication for the past decade brought this distillery back to life.

“This is a really exciting milestone,” said Amir Peay, owner and proprietor of the distillery. “To finally have all the pieces come together and see such a warm response from consumers, the community and visitors is very gratifying.”

After moving all production in-house, the distillery opened its doors to tours in July of this year. Visitors have come in huge numbers to see this historic site that has once held whiskey during the American Revolution. With its rich history and location, it has recently made the top of the list on TripAdvisor for visitor attractions in Lexington, KY.

“It has been an eventful year,” said Marjorie Amon, visitor center manager. “We have been working really hard on our tour experience and to receive such positive guest feedback really validates our efforts. We have a great team here and more good stuff is on the horizon.”

James. E. Pepper Distillery is most known for their 1776 brand of whiskies that is available domestically and internationally. They took their line of Rye Whiskies to the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition where they swept the gold medals. Their Old Pepper Finest Kentucky Oak has been named “Best Rye in the World.”

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND CAN’T WAIT FOR MANY MORE TO COME!

