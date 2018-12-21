How To Get A Safe Ride On New Year’s Eve In Lexington?

Have plans for New Year’s Eve? Do you have a plan to get home safely? Here are a few options you can use for a safe New Year’s Eve.

Lyft is offering a $20 credit from December 21 until January 1 state-wide. Users will be able to receive two $10 rides when they use the code SLEIGHRIDEKY in the mobile app. This offer is in thanks to Safe Ride KY which is a coalition led by the Kentucky Distiller’s Association. Limited supplies.

