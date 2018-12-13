13 Annual Reindeer Ramble 5k and 10k

For the 13th year, the YMCA hosted Reindeer Ramble at Keeneland on December 8.

Runners and walkers dressed up in their favorite holiday attire. Many people wore their favorite Christmas sweaters, dressed up as elves, Santa, and reindeer. Some participants really felt the spirit by painting their face and dressing up as characters from their favorite Christmas movies, like The Grinch and Cindy Lou Hoo.

The Reindeer Ramble helps kids go to summer camps that wouldn’t be able to attend without the Y’s assistance. Each summer hundreds of youths go on an adventure where they can explore and figure our new talents or interests.

For 13 years, the proceeds from The Reindeer Ramble has provided scholarships for kids to attend YMCA summer camps. Through the generosity of donors, the Y’s financial assistance program offers families a way to apply for assistance on a sliding fee scale that’s designed to fit each individual’s financial situation. No child is turned away.

