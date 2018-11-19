Zim’s Cafe, Ouita Michel’s latest, opens in Lexington

Imagine the best menu items from Ouita Michel under one roof.

“Zim’s Café is a culmination of everything we’ve put together from 2002 to 2018. All the ideas and concepts are merged together now,” says Devin Armstrong, the general manager of Zim’s.

Michel’s newest restaurant, Zim’s Cafe opened today on the ground floor of the renovated old historic courthouse in downtown Lexington.

The menu includes the Po Boys from Windy Corner. The Big Brown Burger and Cubano from Wallace Station. Pies, scones and sweets from The Midway Bakery. The fryer baskets from Smithtown. A full-service restaurant like Honeywood. Everything on the menu is local and farm to table. There will be different dinner specials every night of the week that are unique to the cafe.

Along with the cafe is Thirsty Fox, a full-service bourbon bar with 65 bourbons and local craft beer taps. The two businesses are tied together. Order a drink at Thirsty Fox and eat from the Zim’s menu. Enjoy a table service meal in Zim’s Cafe and order a drink from the Thirsty Fox bar. The cafe sits 86 and the bar sits 60.

The café is a casual friendly space with local art and merchandise on sale. There’s a full-service coffee and barista bar at the front as soon as you walk into the cafe. Waiting to be seated? Enjoy a coffee and scone while you wait. Walking by on your way to work in the morning? Stop in for a grab and go coffee or bakery item starting at 7 a.m. seven days a week.

“The biggest difference is we’re bringing our food from the country to the city.”

Michel has indicated this new restaurant could be her final one. Michel still owns and operates her other restaurants including Holly Hill Inn, Windy Corner Market, Wallace Station, Honeywood, Smithtown Seafood, Glenn’s Creek Café, Woodford Reserve Distillery, and The Midway Bakery.

Named after her great grandfather, Zim’s Café brings an affordable family dining experience with a unique folk art setting to downtown Lexington.

Zim’s Cafe is open from 7 am to 9 pm for breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.