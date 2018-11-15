Where can I eat on Thanksgiving in Lexington, KY 2018

Will there be anything or anywhere to eat on Thanksgiving Day in Lexington if you would like to leave the cooking (and maybe the cleanup) to someone else?

Yes, there will be and we compiled a sampling for 2018.

Thanksgiving Dinner Events:

Alfalfa’s is having a vegetarian and vegan Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, November 15 from 5 pm to 9 pm. Their full menu will also be available. Reservations are accepted, but not required.

Vegan Nepal is hosting a Friendsgiving on Saturday, November 17 from 11 am to 1 pm at Centered Lex located at 309 N Ashland Ave.

Good Foods Co-Op is hosting a sampling event with turkey and ham on November 17 from 11 am to 2 pm.

What’s open on Thanksgiving Day?

Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours on Thanksgiving Day and will serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 am.

Cru Food and Wine Bar at The Summit at Fritz Farm will be serving a prix fixe three course Thanksgiving menu from 12 pm to 9 pm on Thanksgiving Day. By reservation only.

Distilled at Gratz Park is serving a three course Thanksgiving menu from 11 am to 3 pm. Advanced reservations are required.

Good Foods Co-op is offering a hot buffet with turkey, sides, and no-meat options from 10 am to 4 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Bigg Blue Martini at the downtown Hilton is open from 3 pm to 1 am with food service until 11 pm.

The Hyatt Regency Downtown is serving a Thanksgiving brunch featuring a carving station, a hot buffet, a seafood station and more from 11 am to 2 pm. Reservations are required.

Jean Farris Winery & Bistro will offer a three course dinner from 1 pm to 7 pm on Thanksgiving Day. Advance reservations are required.

Le Deauville will offer their regular dinner menu along Thanksgiving specials from 12 to 6 pm on Thanksgiving Day. Call to make reservations.

Lockbox is hosting a Thanksgiving feast on Thanksgiving Day from 1 pm to 7 pm. By reservation only. Their hours on Thanksgiving Day are 7 am to 12 am.

Both Ted’s Montana Grill locations will be open special hours on Thanksgiving Day with a featured Thanksgiving menu.

Texas de Brazil will open at 11 am on Thanksgiving Day serving traditional Thanksgiving favorites along with their regular dinner menu.

Triangle Grille at the downtown Hilton will offer brunch 6:30 am to 11 am and a special Thanksgiving menu from 11 am to 3 pm.

Order ahead options for Thanksgiving menu catering:

Bayou Bluegrass Catering is cooking turkeys, hams, smoked brisket, and sides for Thanksgiving this year. Call or email to place orders.

Cracker Barrel offers Heat n’ Serve Holiday meals available for pickup between November 17-25. Fresh baked pies are also available until December 24. 24-hour notice is recommended for orders.

Critchfield Meats is offering Thanksgiving sides to take home. Order online or by phone.

The Fresh Market lets you take care of your Thanksgiving turkey from the comfort of your living room. Their menu, which can be found on their website, features fully cooked turkeys ranging from 10-24 lbs. There are also full dinner specials, including sides like petite spiral ham, Yukon gold potatoes, cranberry relish, green beans with bacon and more Order online or in store until November 21. Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 8 am to 3 pm.

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar is cooking smoked turkey and hams along with holiday sides to be picked up the day before Thanksgiving and cooked at home. Deadline to order is November 17 and pick up is November 21. Call to order.

Lyles BBQ offers a Thanksgiving catering menu.

Martine’s Pastries offers holiday dessert specials for Thanksgiving.

The Midway Bakery offers fresh, scratch-made Thanksgiving desserts, including Kentucky Heritage pies, dinner rolls, cookies, and more. Fresh pies include chocolate pecan, pecan, peanut butter mousse, pumpkin, chess, coconut cream and lemon cream pie. Order online or by phone.

Minton’s is offering meal and dessert picks during the week of Thanksgiving.

Missy’s Pies is taking Thanksgiving orders until Sunday, November 18. Orders can be picked up until November 21.

Proud Mary BBQ is cooking turkeys and offering Thanksgiving sides and desserts. All orders must be made and prepaid by November 20. Orders can be picked up November 21 from 2-4 pm or Thanksgiving Day from 9 am to 12 pm.

Ramsey’s offers Heat ‘n Eat Thanksgiving dinners including sliced turkey with gravy, corn bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and four veggies. All orders must be placed by the Sunday prior and picked up after 4 pm on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Texas de Brazil will offer flame-grilled meats, hot dishes, and fresh sides by the pound. Whole cakes are also available for purchase. A 24-hour notice is required on all orders.

Wallace Station Deli prepares a takeout Thanksgiving menu including roast turkey breast, old-fashioned dressing, real mashed potatoes and gravy, creamy spinach casserole, cranberry relish, rolls and for dessert, pecan or pumpkin pie. Deadline for ordering is November 19. Orders must be picked up on November 21 from 9 am to 6 pm.

Willie’s Locally Known will be smoking turkeys for pickup. Orders must be placed by November 16. Options to add sides is available.

Wild Thyme offers a convenient a la carte menu & pick up as late as 6 pm the day before Thanksgiving. Place orders by November 17.

Whole Foods is offering holiday meals including both roasted and uncooked turkeys along with many sides to choose from for pickup this Thanksgiving. A vegan holiday meal is also offered. Pick up dates are November 14-23. Online ordering is available.

Just wanting a little help with the turkey?

Double H BBQ, will deep-fry your turkey on Thanksgiving Day. The turkey must be thawed, dressed and weigh 18 pounds or less. They will be accepting toy and cash donations to benefit the Lexington Firefighters’ Toy Program. Drop off and pick up times are Wednesday, November 21 from 4 pm to 8 pm, or Thursday, November 22 from 8 am to 2 pm at Double H BBQ.

Are grocery stores open on Thanksgiving?

No worries, whether you run low or forget a few ingredients, here are a few stores open on Thanksgiving.

Cooking at home? Where to recycle the grease from your Thanksgiving deep-fried turkey? Redwood School will host Lexington’s annual Gobble Grease Toss on Friday, November 23 from 10 am to 2 pm.

In charge of making the turkey this year or wanting a new idea for a side dish? Check out Chef Tom’s tips for butterflying a turkey, how to make a double chocolate Pumpkin Tart with Autumn Pastry Leaves and how to deep fry corn.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise your business in Ace, 859.225.4889