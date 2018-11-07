When Will Fayette Mall Open on Black Friday?

The Black Friday Bash begins at 6am on Friday, November 23rd. Shop all the stores of Fayette Mall for great deals, giveaways, and tons of fun.

Doorbusters will be handed out at the mall entrance located next to P.F. Chang’s when the doors open at 6am.

A DJ will be playing music and giving away prizes every hour from 8am to 2pm in Center Court. Enter for your chance to win at the DJ Booth. Need not be present to win.

There’s also a chance to win a new Michael Kors black handbag. Enter by posting a photo on the pinned post on Fayette Mall’s Facebook page showing you are shopping at Fayette Mall on Black Friday. One winner will be randomly selected to receive the gorgeous black purse from Michael Kors.

Also, enjoy extended hours at the mall’s complimentary valet service on Black Friday, from 8am – 9pm. Valet is located between The Cheesecake Factory and Bar Louie.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise in Ace.