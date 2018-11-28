When is the Hotel at CentrePointe Set to Open?

Remember Martin’s Row in downtown Lexington that became a grassy area and then a giant hole? You know, the one between Upper and Limestone. CentrePointe will be comprised of a Marriott Hotel, Residence Inn Suites, apartments, offices, and retailers/restaurants. So, when exactly will the hotels open?

The Lexington Marriott City Center and Residence Inn Lexington City Center hotels will be set to open in Fall of 2019. The hotels are owned by City Center Hotels, a company owned jointly by The Webb Companies and Greer Companies. The Marriott Hotel will have 216 rooms and Residence Inn will offer 120 rooms, centered on upscale suites. These hotels will be the first new full-service premium and extended stay hotel to open in downtown Lexington in more than three decades.

“This $220 million-dollar mixed-use development is the largest and finest private project ever undertaken in Kentucky and will be an absolute game changer for our region. City Center will be a world-class destination where people can work, stay, live and play in the heart of the Bluegrass, the world’s largest private national park.” Said Dudley Webb, Chairman of the Webb Companies.

The hotels will share some amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, a virtual fitness studio with Fitness on Demand, and over 10,000 square feet of flexible Next Gen Meeting Space. Guests from both hotels will have access to the rooftop pool and the sky bar above the Residence Inn. There will be a 3 story, 700 space, underground parking structure so guests won’t have to fight for downtown parking.

About Lexington Marriott City Center

It will feature floor to ceiling windows in all rooms, deluxe bathrooms with walk-in showers and spa like lighting. The Lexington Marriott City Center will also feature a Destination Bar as part of the Greatroom within the lobby. Along with the Greatroom, the hotel will also feature the M Club lounge, an exclusive area reserved for Elite and Club members. Perks that include a range of food and beverage options throughout the day and business services that will ensure uninterrupted productivity.

About Residence Inn Lexington City Center

The rooms are upscale spacious suites, designed for extended stay travelers looking for comfortable living on the road. Residence Inn Lexington City Center offers guests a grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, and 24-hour onsite market. The hotel’s weeknight evening gatherings – the RI Mix – will offer a casual, relaxing, and social environment. Guests can enjoy premium beers and connection to local flavors.

CentrePointe Lexington has been in the works for over ten years, starting way back in Summer 2008. The original finalized date was set for when Lexington hosted the 2010 FEI World Equestrian Games. It has had many setbacks and changes, such as reducing from a 35-story high rise to a 19-story high rise. It wasn’t until 2014 when Rabun Rasche Rector Reece modified the architecture plan that CentrePointe finally had a vision.

Even though this construction was meant for an equestrian game back in 2010, it is still intriguing to see what this new development will bring to the city of Lexington. The city is hoping to increase tourism, shopping, and eating in the downtown area.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise in Ace.