When is Santa Claus Coming to Lexington This Holiday?

The holiday season is underway and businesses/organizations are gearing up for some Santa fun. Many places to take your little one or even your furry child to have their picture taken with the jolly man himself.

Dog Santa Pictures

Southern Barker will be hosting Santa pictures for your pup every Saturday until December 22 from noon until 5 pm. Just remember to bring your camera.

Pictures with Santa

From now until December 26 Joseph-Beth Booksellers will be hosting Santa pictures during store hours.

Santa’s Workshop

Santa will be set up just outside of Dillard’s for pictures in Fayette Mall. He will be there from 10am until 9 pm Mon-Sat and 12 pm to 6 pm on Sunday.

Santa’s Workshop at Hamburg

Hamburg Pavilion is having a Santa workshop every weekend throughout December where the little ones can take pictures with Santa, drink hot cocoa and listen to stories with Mrs. Claus, and a horse and carriage ride. Saturdays are from 10 am to 3 pm and Sundays are from noon until 5 pm.

Santa Cares

On Sunday, December 2 there will be a special sensory friendly Santa event for kids with special needs. Kids will be able to have their picture taken with Santa in a calming environment. This will take place from 9 am to 11 am in front of Dillard’s.

Pet Photos with Santa

On December 3 and 10 Santa’s workshop at the Fayette Mall will be set up for pooch pictures. Dogs must enter through the mall entrance next to Talbots and all must be on a leash or in a carrier. Pictures will take place from 6 pm until 9 pm in front of Dillard’s.

Big Blue Santa

Santa will be decked out in Kentucky Blue on Tuesday, December 4 from 6 pm until 9 pm. The Kentucky mascot will also make an appearance for pictures. Santa’s workshop will be set up just outside of Dillard’s.

Santa Days at Park

Park Community Credit Union will be hosting Santa pictures on Friday, December 7 from 3 pm until 5 pm. There will also be refreshments.

Pancakes with Santa

On Saturday, December 8 Forcht Bank in Hamburg will be having a free breakfast with Santa from 9 am to 11 am. Donations will be taken to support VIPS (Visually Impaired Preschool Services) for the Central and Eastern Kentucky area.

Pictures with Santa

Man O’ War Harley-Davidson is getting holly and jolly because Santa is coming. Pictures with Santa will be on December 8 from 11 am to 2 pm. You can even bring your four-legged child to have their picture with Santa.

Toddler Time With Santa

Sky Zone on Boston Road will have a Santa on Saturday, December 8 from 9:45 am to 12 pm.

Santa Paws

The Summit at Fritz Farm will be hosting Santa on Sunday, December 9 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Santa will be set up in the Louis Flower Power shop to have pictures taken with all kinds of pooches, just make sure they are on a leash.

