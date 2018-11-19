What’s Open, What’s Closed Thanksgiving 2018 in Lexington

The U.S. post offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018 and re-opening on Black Friday, November 23, 2018.

Lexington Fayette Health Department will be closed on Thursday November 22, 2018 and Friday November 23, 2018 — resuming regular hours on Monday November 26.

Lexington’s DMV will be closed on Thursday November 22.

Fayette District and Circuit Court will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018.

Lexington Public Libraries will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Lexington area banks will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

There will be no trash pickup on Thanksgiving Day, and no trash pickup on Black Friday, following Thanksgiving Day in Fayette County. View the makeup schedule for your neighborhood.

Major groceries like Meijer and Kroger will be open (some with special Thanksgiving hours). Click here for all area groceries.

LexTran will offer Free rides on Thanksgiving Day and will operate on their Sunday level service.

Click here for Lexington dining and drinking options for Thanksgiving 2018.

