What’s Open, What’s Closed on Veterans Day 2018

In this article we will answer the questions to: What’s open on Veterans Day 2018? What’s closed on Veterans Day 2018? What’s happening on Veterans Day 2018? Which restaurants are honoring veterans on Veterans Day 2018?

Veterans Day is Sunday, November 11 and designated as a Federal Holiday on Monday, November 12, 2018.

What’s open and closed on Veterans Day 2018

Post offices and UPS will be closed on the following Monday in observance of Veterans Day the day prior. Normal deliveries by UPS and FedEx will begin again on Tuesday.

Trash collection on Veterans Day will proceed as normal.

All Lexington Public Libraries will be open.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices will be open, but the Driver’s License Office will be closed.

District and Circuit Courts will be closed.

University of Kentucky campus is open and classes are on regular schedule.

LexTran will be on a regular schedule on Veterans Day.

Most banks will be closed on Monday, November 12; check with your local branch.

Grocery stores will be open.

What’s happening on Veterans Day 2018?

The Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 10 starting at 1 pm in downtown Lexington.

Veterans Resources United of Central/Southeastern Kentucky (VRUCK), of which the Lexington VA Health Care System is a member, hosts the Veterans Day Parade and Festival.

The Veterans Day Festival located at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse runs during and after the parade until 6 pm.

Which restaurants are honoring veterans on Veterans Day 2018?

Bonefish Grill will be honoring and thanking military on Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11. All active and retired service members with a valid military ID will receive a complimentary appetizer at all Bonefish Grill locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings is having their annual Veterans Day free food deal on Veterans Day, which is Sunday, November 11. All day, veterans and active duty military get a free order of small boneless or traditional wings, and a side of fries. Dine-in only and must show valid military ID.

Carrabba’s is celebrating veterans and active military on Veterans Day. You can receive a free appetizer. This free Veterans Day offer is valid on November 11 only. Must show valid military ID.

City Barbeque will commemorate Veterans Day by treating veterans and troops to a meal. All day on Sunday, November 11, all veterans and US military will receive a free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage, applicable on either

dine-in or carryout orders at every City Barbeque location.

On Monday, November 12, 2018, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Golden Corral will be giving out Veterans Day free meals and a beverage to any person who has ever served in the U.S. military or is on current active duty. This includes retirees, veterans, National Guard, and Reserves. Mush show valid military ID.

This year on Monday, November 12, IHOP will be honoring veterans and active military men and women with a free stack of Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes. Must show valid military ID.

Logan’s Roadhouse serves veterans and military personnel a free entree from a special menu this Veterans Day in honor of their service. The free meal offer is valid from 3 PM to 6 PM. Must show valid military ID.

LongHorn Steakhouse is giving away free appetizers and desserts to veterans and active service members who stop in to Longhorn Steakhouse on Sunday, November 11, 2018. Plus, eligible customers also get 10% off their table’s total check. Must show valid military ID.

MOD Pizza will be giving thanks to veterans on Sunday, November 11th. They will be giving free MOD-size pizza or salad to any veteran that has a military ID.

Stop into any Outback Steakhouse on November 11, 2018 to get a free Bloomin’ Onion and coke product. This offer is for all military personnel that have military ID.

Active duty military, reserve, and military veterans can stop by Red Lobster and get a free appetizer or dessert on Sunday, November 11 and Monday, November 12, 2018. Must show valid military ID.

Starbucks is offering complimentary tall (12 fl oz) hot brewed coffees on Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11 to veterans, active-duty military members, and their spouses.

Texas Roadhouse will be giving away Veterans Day free meals for lunch on Sunday, November 11, 2018 to active, former, or retired military. Dine-in only

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.