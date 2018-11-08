What To Do With Your Yard Signs?

Taking down yard signs? Don’t trash them – re-purpose them.

Yard signs and stakes are not recyclable. Residents should not put them in blue recycling carts, as they can damage recycling equipment.

Lexington’s Division of Environmental Services is collecting unwanted yard signs and stakes for reuse. The wire frames will get a second life as stakes for “Slow Down!” signs, as part of the Safe Streets initiative. The signs will be reused by local businesses as part of an art project.

Environmental Services will have collection bins at the following locations until Thursday, November 15:

· Broomwagon Coffee + Bikes (800 North Limestone)

· Carol Martin Gatton Beaumont YMCA (3251 Beaumont Centre Circle)

· Good Foods Co-Op (455-D Southland Drive)

· Government Center (200 East Main Street)

· High Street YMCA (239 East High Street)

· Kenwick Community Center (313 Owsley Avenue)

· Lexington Senior Center (195 Life Lane)

· North Lexington Family YMCA (381 W. Loudon Avenue)

· Pivot Brewing (1400 Delaware Avenue)

· West Sixth Brewing (501 West Sixth Street)

· Whitaker Family YMCA (2681 Old Rosebud Road)

Those who have a large number of signs should email livegreen@lexingtonky.gov to arrange a drop-off at the Government Center.

Citizens who would like a “Slow Down!” sign can pick one up from the security desk at the Government Center (200 East Main Street) during normal business hours. Signs can also be printed from the downloadable template found at LexingtonKY.gov/SafeStreets.

