What Stores are Open on Thanksgiving in Lexington, KY 2018

Thanksgiving is celebrated on Thursday, November 22, 2018. What’s open in Lexington, KY for Thanksgiving 2018?

No worries, whether you run low or forget a few ingredients on, we’ve compiled a list of what’s open on Thanksgiving Day.

What Grocery Stores are Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

Aldi will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Fresh Market will be open from 8 am to 3 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Most Lexington Krogers will be open with special hours on Thanksgiving.

Meijer is will be open on Thanksgiving.

Sam’s Club will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Save-a-Lot will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Trader Joe’s will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Walgreens is open 24/7 throughout Thanksgiving.

Whole Foods will be open from 7 am to 4 pm on Thanksgiving.

Most Lexington Walmart locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

What Stores are Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

Barnes & Noble is closed onThanksgiving.

Best Buy opens at 5 pm on Thanksgiving.

Bed, Bath & Beyond is closed.

Big Lots is open 7 am on Thanksgiving.

Five Below will open at 6 pm.

Select stores at Fayette Mall will be open on Thanksgiving. Learn more about this year’s Black Friday at the Fayette Mall.

Half Price Books will be closed and will open at 9 a.m. for Black Friday.

Home Depot and Lowe’s will be closed.

Kohl’s will open at 5 pm.

Marshall’s will be closed.

Michael’s craft store will open at 6 pm.

Office Depot and OfficeMax will both be closed.

Old Navy will open at 3 pm.

PetSmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Staples will be closed for the holiday.

Target opens at 6 pm on Thanksgiving.

TJ Maxx will be closed for the holiday.

Not feeling like cooking a Thanksgiving meal this year? Check out what restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day.

Cooking at home? Where to recycle the grease from your Thanksgiving deep-fried turkey? Redwood School will host Lexington’s annual Gobble Grease Toss on Friday, November 23 from 10 am to 2 pm.

In charge of making the turkey this year or wanting a new idea for a side dish? Check out Chef Tom’s tips for butterflying a turkey and how to deep fry corn.

