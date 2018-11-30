What restaurants opened/closed in Lexington?

Ace Eats Out – Restaurant News and Events for December 2018

Restaurant Openings

Athenian Grill is opening a new location downtown in the ground floor of Anderson Communities’ Park Plaza apartments building, next to Panera.

Bronte Bistro has opened inside Joseph Beth Booksellers at Lexington Green Mall. The cafe offers coffee and cocktails, as well as breakfast, lunch, and dinner plates.

A new Mexican restaurant, Campestre Mexican Bar & Grill, is opening in Beaumont in the former Mark’s Feed Store location.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken opened on Vine Street.

Holland Restaurant Group bought the former location of Hunan Chinese restaurant on Southland Drive. They plan to open the second location of LaRosa’s Pizzeria, the first is being built on Richmond Road next to Skyline.

Another Qdoba location is coming to Nicholasville Road next to the Summit.

Zim’s Cafe, Ouita Michel’s newest restaurant, opened on the ground floor of the renovated old historic courthouse in downtown Lexington. Along with the cafe is Thirsty Fox, a full-service bourbon bar with 65 bourbons and local craft beer taps.

Restaurant Closings

In October, Lexington Beerworks posted on facebook, “Lexington Beerworks is permanently closed. Thank you for your support over the last 6 years!” The space at 213 N. Limestone is now available for lease.

The Cuban restaurant Brasabana has closed. Lexington Diner will be moving to this location on Lane Allen Road and closing its downtown location.

Willie’s Locally Known Southland Drive has permanently closed. Willie’s had become a destination for high profile shows on the music side, and signature wings and burnt ends on the culinary side.

EVENTS

LEXPARK “Food for Fines” canned food drive program runs through Friday, December 14. Customers who bring in 10 cans of food will receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police parking citation. All canned food donations received by LEXPARK will be donated to God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Saturday, December 1

Bluegrass Baking Company hosts a holiday open house, December 1 at 10 am.

Monday, December 3

Dinner Fir for a Colonel at Oscar Diggs at 7 pm. The dinner will be a pairing of five E.H Taylor bourbons paired with five small plates.

Wednesday, December 5

Wine + Market Holiday Food & Wine Pairing Class is Wednesday, December 5 from 6 pm to 7:30 pm.

Thursday, December 6

The first episode of Season 16 of Bravo’s Top Chef premiers December 6. Season 16 was filmed in Kentucky. The chefs compete in challenges where they visited Keeneland, cooked for Coach Calipari in a fan-packed Rupp Arena, and were tasked with putting spins on Kentucky classic dishes. And for the first time ever, the chefs grow their own produce and use their harvests in a cooking challenge, a nod to the farming and agriculture business of Kentucky.

Saturday, December 8

Pancakes with Santa is Saturday, December 8 at 9 am at Forcht Bank in Hamburg, 2404 Sir Barton Way.

Sunday, December 9

The Burl’s 2nd Annual Chili Cook-off benefiting KFTC is Sunday, December 9 from 4 pm to 7 pm.

No Kid Hungry Sunday Supper at Lockbox at 5:30 pm.

Monday, December 10

Ethereal Brewing Beer Dinner at Sedona Taphouse in Palomar at 7 pm.

Thursday, December 20

Feast of Seven Fishes: Annual Holiday Beer Dinner, 6:45 pm at West Sixth Brewing.

Sunday, December 23

Brunch with Santa at The Kentucky Castle on Sunday, December 23 from 9 am to 12:30 pm. Registration is required.

Monday, December 31

Winchell’s Bar and Restaurant New Years Eve Lobster Boil is Monday, December 31 from 4 pm to 11 pm.

