What Happened to Willie’s (on Southland)

Willie’s announced today that their Southland Drive location is closing permanently, though pending turkey orders will be filled for Thanksgiving.

The smell of Willie’s hickory smoke over north Broadway first faded when they closed their northside Lexington location (in the former Buffalo and Dad’s space) in 2015, before re-opening in the spring of 2016 on Southland Drive.

Willie’s had become a destination for high profile shows on the music side, and signature wings and burnt ends on the culinary side.