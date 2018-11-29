What happened to Lexington Diner? Where did Lexington Diner go?

Lexington Diner will move into the former location of Brasabana on Lane Allen Road.

What used to be a hidden Cuban gem tucked away on Lane Allen Road will now be transformed into Lexington Diner’s new home. Last month, Brasabana announced it would close and Lexington Diner would take over the location.

Karin West, owner of Lexington Diner, had been interested in moving locations for awhile now. With her landlord’s strict restriction on selling liquor, she was looking for a larger space on the south side of town where she could sell alcohol and develop the diner. After West spoke with Chef Jeremy Ashby, they realized they shared a mutual opportunity. Lexington Diner is now part of the Azur Food Group family.

Brasabana brought a Cuban cuisine with a Caribbean flair — think plantains and slow braised pork — to Lexington. After four years, Brasabana shared on Facebook that it was closing to make room for another Lexington favorite.

West claims the move is in response to what her guests want: more space and less limitations. The new location doubles in size from the downtown location and seats 107 people. The diner can now host larger parties, whereas before a party of 8-12 was challenging to seat. But we think the biggest addition is customers can enjoy brunch with mimosas and bloody marys.

After five years in her former location on Short and Upper streets, West says she will miss the downtown community and activity, but she’s excited for what’s to come of the move.

“Customers can absolutely expect the same menu, all scratch-made food,” says West. “It’s still real food served by real people in a welcoming environment for everyone.”

It will stay the same relaxed diner serving scratch made meals with an upscale twist, but just in a different part of town. The new location introduces another brunch option to the area with hopes to bring in a new crowd to the diner.

Lexington Diner is set to open in its new location in December with the same hours and same menu, but with new additions from Chef Ashby. Within the next three months, West hopes to add dinner service. Open 8 am to 3 pm Monday through Saturday and 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday.

As far as word of Brasabana goes, Chef Ashby claims the restaurant might re-emerge in a new location in the future.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise in Ace.