What Bars are Open Thanksgiving 2018 in Lexington

Are any bars open in Lexington on Thanksgiving? After a long day of socializing and eating with friends and family, Thanksgiving Evening might just call for a drink. Below is a sampling of establishments where you can (and cannot) wet your whistle on Thanksgiving in Lexington, KY.

Country Boy Brewing is closed on Thanksgiving.

Creaux is open on Thanksgiving at 8 pm. They will have games and cards, but the kitchen will be closed.

Ethereal Brewing is open on Thanksgiving.

Goodfellas in the Distillery District is closed on Thanksgiving.

The Green Lantern Bar is open Thanksgiving at 7 pm.

Grey Goose is closed on Thanksgiving.

HopCat is closed on Thanksgiving.

Lockbox is open on Thanksgiving.

All Malone’s locations are closed for Thanksgiving.

McCarthy’s Irish Bar is open on Thanksgiving.

Mirror Twin Brewing is on Thanksgiving.

OBC Kitchen and Drake’s at Lansdowne are closed for Thanksgiving.

O’Neill’s is open at 6 pm on Thanksgiving but the kitchen will be closed.

Oscar Diggs is closed on Thanksgiving.

Pies & Pints is closed on Thanksgiving.

Rock House Brewing is open on Thanksgiving.

All locations of Saul Good are closed on Thanksgiving.

Soundbar is open on Thanksgiving at 8 pm.

Tin Roof is closed for Thanksgiving.

West Sixth will be closed for Thanksgiving.

See what Lexington stores and restaurants are open or closed for Thanksgiving.

To see all other openings and closings, click here.

—

