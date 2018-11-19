Thanksgiving Holiday Trash Collection Lexington, KY

When is Thanksgiving 2018? What day is trash picked up? Will Thanksgiving affect trash collection? Does the holiday change my trash pickup? When should I put my trash out?

All or some of these questions may be running through your mind with the Thanksgiving holiday approaching. Thanksgiving 2018 falls on Thursday, November 22.

The Lexington, KY Department of Waste Management observes the Thanksgiving holiday and the day after.

There will be NO COLLECTION on Thursday, November 22 or Friday, November 23.

If your trash collection day is Thursday or Friday, the make-up day is Wednesday, November 21. Please note the make-up day precedes the holiday. Those with Monday and Tuesday collection will be serviced on their regular collection day.

Please place carts out after 4 pm the day before the make-up day to receive service.

Not a fan of picking up your leaves? Don’t worry, the city of Lexington offers Leaf collection pickup for homes that receive city waste collection service. Check your Leaf Collection date.

