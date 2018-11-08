Relax, Refresh, and Revitalize at Hand & Stone Massage

Relax, Refresh, and Revitalize

By: Megan McCardwell

Between work, errands, the gym, and trying to keep an active social life, things can get a little chaotic. Sometimes you need to take time for yourself. Relax. Refresh. Revitalize. Give your body some tender loving care.

My typical form of TLC would entail lighting some candles, turning on soothing music, and enjoying a hot bath with a glass of wine in my hand. Granted, this has worked for me many times and I’m sure has worked for you when you want to relax. But it wasn’t until my recent visit to a massage spa that I realized a hot bath just doesn’t cut it.

I have never had a massage before, so I was a little weary of what to expect. But when I walked into Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa I was greeted by friendly faces, the smell of essential oils, and the soothing sounds from their signature water feature.

After filling out a quick questionnaire about my medical history and physical injuries or conditions, I was taken back to a massage room. When you walk in, each room is dimly lit with music playing in the background, a heated massage table with a plush blanket sits in the middle of the room – very cozy.

Jordan, my Massage Therapist, was very helpful and reassuring – I had mentioned it was my first time. She explained everything and encouraged me to be vocal and communicate with her if anything felt uncomfortable or if she was applying too much pressure.

After the hour passed, I was more relaxed than I had ever felt before. My muscles felt refreshed and loose, I had a burst of energy, and a huge smile on my face. I had relaxed, refreshed, and revitalized my body. I see another massage from Hand & Stone in my future.

There are many benefits from getting a massage. It reduces your stress, relaxes muscles and relieves pain, it can improve circulation and mobility, and enhances overall good health.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa opened in The Summit at Fritz Farm in September. They offer multiple options for massages, signature facials, and hair removal services.

—

