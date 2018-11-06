R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC Announces Acquisitions

On November 5, 2018 R.J. Corman announced they have finalized an agreement to acquire the following entities: Nashville & Eastern Railroad Corp. (NERR), Nashville & Western Railroad Corp. (NWR), Transit Solutions Group, a commuter rail operation, and three related operating entities. The company is expected to take over the operations in January 2019 after the customary regulatory approvals.

“This acquisition is a big step in our company’s goal of growing in our core competencies,” said Ed Quinn, President and CEO of R. J. Corman Railroad Group, LLC. “The Nashville & Eastern family of companies have an incredible reputation in the short line industry and with their customers. We are excited to bring these companies and their team of talented employees into our brand and to continue to serve the customers with safe and efficient operations. The foundation of the company, and its growth through the years, is impressive and we look forward to working together to build on the legacy and continue to grow into the future.”

The NERR is the bigger of the two railways being 130-miles and the NWR is an 18-mile railroad. The two railroads transport 12,000 carloads annually; hauling chemicals, aggregates, waste, paper, energy products, metals and building materials, and developed industrial transload facilities on both short lines. The Transit Solutions Group transports nearly 300,000 passengers annually and is the point-to-point transportation from Nashville to Lebanon.

“After 32 years of dedicated efforts to build a viable operation in middle Tennessee, it was time for my family to step aside and make way for a larger organization, in order to best capitalize on all of the expanding opportunities on the horizon. Though our departure comes with a great deal of emotion, we could not be more excited about bringing R. J. Corman into the picture,” stated Bill Drunsic, Chairman of the Nashville & Eastern and Nashville & Western Railroads.

R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC operates 11 short line railroads in nine states. The company employs more than 1,300 people in 22 states. It also offers a broad scope of services to the industry such as emergency response, track construction, eco-friendly locomotives, track material distribution, and signal design.

