It’s Officially Christmas in Lexington

Lexington’s Christmas tree, located in front of the Lexington Convention Center, has been decorated and lit to kick off holiday festivities in Lexington. On November 24, just two days after Thanksgiving, many Lexingtonians gathered at Triangle Park for ice skating, caroling from The Lexington Singers, and most importantly to watch the lighting of the Christmas tree.

The celebration started at 3 pm with kid friendly activities, face painting, and ice skating. At 6:30 pm, Santa Claus joined the party and grabbed the giant gold key and turned the switch to illuminate the tree.

This tradition dates all the way back to 1913, and is one of the favorite holiday happenings of many Lexingtonians.

The Lexington Christmas Parade will take place on December 4 from 7 pm to 8:30 pm rain or shine. The parade will start at Midland Avenue and end at Mill Street.

