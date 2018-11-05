How to Vote in the Midterm Elections 2018

The 2018 Midterm Elections featuring hundreds of congressional, state, and local primaries is Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Here are a few simple steps that can help make sure you’re ready to successfully cast your vote.

When are the polls open?

Polls are open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. If you are in line at 6:00 pm, you will be allowed to vote.

Where do I vote?

Your polling precinct is based on your current residence. You can find your local precinct online at GoVoteKy.com

Lextran will offer rides on Tuesday, November 6 to increase access to polling locations for the general election. There will be no fare on all routes for that day.

Use the address of your polling location to plan a free trip via Lextran through this link: http://mystop.lextran.com/InfoPoint.

Are schools open on Election Day?

All Fayette County Public Schools are closed. Schools are used for polling places as needed.

To learn what else is closed on Election Day, click here.

Am I allowed time off from work to vote?

If you are working on Election Day, you may be entitled to a maximum of four consecutive hours off from work in order to vote or cast an absentee ballot if you make a request for time off with your employer.

Do I need to take anything with me when I go to the polls?

You will need to show identification before voting. Kentucky law requires one of the following forms of identification:

driver’s license

social security card

credit card

any identification card with both your picture and your signature

any U.S. government-issued identification card

any Kentucky state government-issued identification card with your picture

personal acquaintance with one of the election officers in your precinct

To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the General Election.

Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense,

must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.

Not have been adjudged "mentally incompetent."

Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

Can I still register to vote in the Midterm Elections?

No, the last day to register to vote online or in-person was October 9, 2018. The deadline to return completed absentee ballot is November 6, 2018 at 6 pm.

How do confirm that I’m registered to vote?

If you would like to confirm your registration status, contact your county clerk’s office. In Fayette County, citizens can access their status online at www.fayettecountyclerk.com/web/elections/verifyvoter.htm

Can I buy alcohol on Election Day?

Yes, in 2013 Kentucky General Assembly approved a bill that allowed people in Kentucky to buy and sell alcohol on Election Day. Before, Kentucky had been one of few states that banned the buying and selling of alcohol while polls were open on primary and general election days. Businesses with valid ABC licenses may now stay open and sell alcoholic beverages while the polls are open.

Don’t forget you can obtain election results in near-real time after the polls have closed by visiting www.elect.ky.gov.

