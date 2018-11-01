Home and Garden News – November 2018

NEWS

Lexington has received national recognition for its stormwater program, winning the Program Management Award and the Overall Highest Score Award. The awards were presented to Jennifer Carey, the Division of Water Quality’s Stormwater permit coordinator.

The Lexington Fire Department Community Services Division will install 10-year lithium battery smoke alarms in all homes in Fayette County. As part of the installation, the LFD will also conduct a fire safety inspection. Contact the Lexington Fire Department via email at LFD-communityservices@lexingtonky.gov or call (859) 231-5662 to schedule your appointment.

Get the 311

311 Alerts is a system that allows residents to sign up for text or email notifications about city services and programs like curbside waste collection schedule changes; vacuum leaf collection dates and schedules; etc. Register through the LexCall app.

Holiday Trash Pickup

Residences and businesses with curbside city waste collection will not be serviced on Thursday, November 22 and Friday, November 23. The make-up day for both will be on Wednesday, November 21. Please place carts out after 4 pm the day before the make-up day to receive service.

Leaf Collection

Lexington’s vacuum leaf collection program will begin on Monday, Nov 5. The vacuum pickup is offered once a year for single-family homes that receive city waste collection service. Residents should prepare leaves before collection begins in their neighborhood. Rake leaves into the area between the sidewalk and street. If your sidewalk is next to the curb or if you have no sidewalk, place the leaves on the edge of your lawn closest to the street. Never rake leaves into the street.

EVENTS

Thursday, November 1

Fayette County residents and businesses that generate less than 5 percent of their revenues from tire sales are welcome to drop off unwanted tires from Thursday, November 1 through Saturday, November 3 at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. This event is NOT for tire retailers or scrap metal dealers. The Waste Tire Collection Program is sponsored by the Kentucky Division of Waste Management and the LFUCG Division of Waste Management.

Ball Homes Night of Hope is November 1 at the Lexington Opera House.

Saturday, November 10

Lexington Habitat for Humanity Benefit Concert featuring Silverback is November 10 at Equus Run Vineyards.

Wednesday, November 14

Lexington Habitat for Humanity Bids 4 Builds Launch Party is November 14 at Relic, a new shop in the Pepper Distillery Rickhouse. Enjoy an evening of bidding, food, drinks, and entertainment. Get a first-look at some of the items that will be available during silent auction, running November 14-26. Please RSVP online.

Thursday, November 15

BIA’s Annual Salute to the Stars Awards Dinner is Thursday, November 15 at Embassy Suites. Celebrate Central Kentucky’s realtors, builders, remodelers, and vendors.

Saturday, November 17

Lexington residents may bring up to five boxes or bags of material to be shredded on Paper Shred Day on November 17 at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike. No wet material will be accepted.

Tuesday, November 20

Raven Run Nature Sanctuary staff will teach you about the cultural and natural history of the Bluegrass region on November 20 at 1 pm.

Friday, November 23

Frying a Thanksgiving turkey? Never pour used cooking oil or grease down the drain. Lexington residents can recycle used cooking oil at the Gobble Grease Toss on November 23 at Redwood Cooperative School from 10 am to 2 pm.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox every Thursday morning.

Call today to advertise in Ace.