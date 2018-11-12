Free Shredding Event in Lexington, Kentucky

No November 17th, Live Green Lexington will be hosting a free shred event from 9 am-2 pm at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. Residents can bring up to five boxes or bags of material to be shredded at no cost. No wet material will be accepted.



This event allows Lexington residents to safely dispose of their sensitive materials in an environmentally-friendly way. Shred-it, a division of Stericycle, securely destroys documents on-site with their fleet of mobile shredding trucks. The material collected is recycled into low-grade paper products.

We will also be accepting unwanted campaign yard signs. The stakes will be given a second life for use with the Safe Streets yard signs, part of the #SafeStreetsLex initiative. The signs will be donated to local businesses and organizations for art projects.

Participants are invited to bring non-perishable food for donation to God’s Pantry. Currently, the most-needed items include soups, canned fruits, and shelf-stable proteins. Please do not bring items in glass packaging.

