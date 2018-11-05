Free Lextran Rides for Election Day

On November 6th Lextran will be having free rides for all routes all day long on Election Day. Lextran is hoping to boost attendance to the polls this year with the free rides.

According to the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, an estimated 15 million between the ages of 18 and 29 didn’t vote in the 2016 election due to the lack of transportation.

“Transportation can be a barrier for some people when it comes to getting to their polling location,” said Carrie Butler, Lextran General Manager. “By providing free rides on Election Day we help remove one barrier and empower more people in our community to vote.”

If you need assistance planning your trip, please call Lextran Customer Service at 859-253-INFO (4636)

