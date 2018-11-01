Ace Eats Out – November 2018 Restaurant News

What restaurants opened in Lexington? What restaurants closed in Lexington?

Athenian Grill is opening a new location downtown in the ground floor of Anderson Communities’ Park Plaza apartments building, next to Panera.

A new Mexican restaurant, Campestre Mexican Bar & Grill, is opening in Beaumont in the former Mark’s Feed Store location.

The first Kentucky location of Chicken Salad Chick is opening in Brannon Crossing.

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse in former Coba Cocina on Richmond Road opened.

First Watch is opening a fourth location in Lexington on Nicholasville Road, next to David’s Bridal.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken opened on Vine Street.

In August 2017 Hunan Chinese restaurant closed. Holland Restaurant Group has purchased the space and they will be opening the second location of LaRosa’s Pizzeria.

J. Gumbo’s, a new Cajun & Creole, opened on North Limestone.

Mellow Mushroom at the Plaza at Lexington Green closed after two years. The original Lexington location on Upper Street remains open.

Old Kentucky Chocolates opened a new location in Hamburg.

Another Panda Express is opening up on New Circle Road next year. The restaurant will have a drive-through and is expected to open next spring.

Another Qdoba location is coming to Nicholasville Road next to the Summit.

What food events are happening in Lexington?



Sunday, November 4

HopCat’s annual celebration, Morning Wood & Wild, is November 4 at 11 am. It’s their biggest event of the year featuring barrel-aged, sour and wild beers, and a special brunch menu served all day.

The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center is hosting The Recipe: Harvest Celebration on November 4 at 4 pm.

Celebrate the conclusion of Black Soil’s Farm Tour and Farm to Table 2017-18 season with vendors, farmers, and culinary artists from across the state of Kentucky.

Monday, November 5

Shop Local Kentucky and Goodfellas Pizza will host a pizza bash at the Goodfellas Distillery on Manchester Street from 6-10pm on November 5.

Lexington Beginner Sushi at West Sixth Brewing is Monday, November 5 at 6:30 pm. This two hour, hands-on class teaches you how to make sushi rice and sushi sauces.

Tuesday, November 13

Ethereal Brewing Beer Dinner and HopCat host a three-course beer dinner at HopCat on November 13 at 7 pm.



Wednesday. November 14

Listen to music and have some lunch as part of the Feed the Soul series at The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center on November 14 from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Tuesday, November 20

Whiskey Bear is hosting a special Bourbon 101 tasting with Tim Knittel, the Executive Bourbon Steward and Adjunct Professor of Bourbon Studies on November 20 at 7 pm.

Thursday, December 6

Bravo’s Top Chef filmed Season 16 in the state of Kentucky. The chefs compete in challenges in Lexington, Louisville, and Lake Cumberland. They visited Keeneland, cooked for Coach Calipari in a fan-packed Rupp Arena, and were tasked with putting spins on Kentucky classic dishes including burgoo, Benedictine, Hot Brown and dumplings. And for the first time ever, the chefs grow their own produce and use their harvests in a cooking challenge, a nod to the farming and agriculture business of Kentucky. The first episode airs December 6.

