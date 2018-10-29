When is trick or treat 2018, Lexington?

When is trick-or-treating in Lexington? Did the time change?

Due to weather concerns, Lexington Trick or Treat for 2018 is rescheduled for Tuesday, October 30 from 6 to 8 pm. The weather forecast on Tuesday calls for mostly sunny with a high of 69.

Trick or Treat for surrounding towns including Nicholasville, Georgetown, and Winchester will also be at this time.

Tuesday, October 30

Versailles will host their inaugural Halloween Boo Bash from 3 to 5:30 pm.

Transylvania University’s PumpkinMania will have trick-or-treating, food trucks, and live music. Trick-or-treating will start at 6 pm and the lighting of jack-o’-lanterns on the steps of historic Old Morrison will be at 7.

Boo Bash at Lexington Public Library – Eastside Branch is at 11 am. Ages 0-5 are invited to celebrate the holiday with some not-so-spooky songs, activities, and a costume trick-or-treat parade.

Halloween Bash at Kenwick Community Center is from 6 – 8 pm for children ages 12 and under.

Corn Maze Trick or Treat: Buckmeadow Farm’s is hosting trick-or-treating through their corn maze from 5:30 to 8 pm.

Spooky Time on Main: Nicholasville’s community trick-or-treat will be held from 6 to 8 pm. Main Street from Oak to Chestnut will be closed between 5:30 and 8:00 pm.

Treats on Main: Downtown Wilmore will host trick-or-treating from 6 to 7:30 pm. Main Street will be blocked off beginning at 5:45 pm and local businesses, churches & organizations will have candy and games. A costume contest will occur at 7:30 pm.

Halloween MAINia Trick or Treat: All are welcome to this free, family friendly trick or treat down Main Street of Winchester at 6 pm. Main Street will be closed to traffic from Lexington Avenue to Washington Street.

Wednesday, October 31

The Fayette Mall will host an indoor Trick or Treat for children from 6 to 8 pm. All children (up to age 12) must be in costume and accompanied by an adult. Adults: Please no masks.

Blue Grass Stockyards will host an indoor trick-or-treat from 5 to 8 pm.

Ages 0-5 are invited to celebrate Halloween at the Lexington Public Library Boo Bash. The Boo Bash will be held at various locations; Downtown Library at 10 am, Tates Creek Branch at 10:30 am, and Beaumont Branch at 11 am.

Lexus of Lexington hosts a Trunk or Treat from 11 am to 5 pm. Pets and children of all ages are welcome.

Malibu Jack’s Halloween Party: Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park will have a Halloween Party with trick-or-treating, bounce house and costume contest from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

There is a Halloween Party & Family Fun Night at Dunbar Community Center from 6 – 8 pm. This program is for ages 12 & younger. There will be Halloween carnival games, candy and food.

—

For more Lexington Halloween programming for 2018, including Haunted Houses and Fright Nights, click here.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889