What’s Going Into The Former Hunan On Southland?

In August 2017 Hunan Chinese restaurant closed its doors leaving people to wonder what would take its place. Since then, the property has been bought by Holland Restaurant Group for $700,000 and they will be putting one of two LaRosa’s Pizzeria. The other location being on Richmond Road next to the new Skyline Chili.

“When Skyline opened, it was a smashing success, the busiest opening in the history of Skyline Chili and just about every single customer wanted to know when the LaRosa’s was opening,” Holland said. “We were excited, then realized it is going to be huge … so we changed the kitchen to add more capacity, because of the response. … We added another set of ovens.”

In the past, people would have to travel all the way to Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area to get their fill of LaRosa’s. Many residents are very excited for the openings of this very popular pizza restaurant.

The restaurant will focus specifically on being delivery and carry-out only. “It will be delivery and carry out only, with no dining room,” Holland said. “Our plan is to make that a hub for delivery and carry out for LaRosa’s. ” Even though there will be no dining in area, LaRosa’s will have it’s full menu of pizzas and calzones, spaghetti and pastas, lasagna, hoagies, salads, soups, and desserts.

LaRosa’s Pizzeria is expected to open its doors on Southland Drive in late 2019.