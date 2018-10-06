Texas de Brazil celebrates 20 years with ‘Throwback’ prices

Texas de Brazil Churrascaria, a family-owned restaurant brand first opened in Addison, Texas, marks their 20th anniversary of providing guests a unique rodizio dining experience.

Texas de Brazil opened a new location in Lexington, Kentucky at The Summit at Fritz Farm in 2017. They offer a dining experience known as churrasco. They slow-roast meats over open flames and present them to each group’s table and are carved in a show of skill and festive offering.

As the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, it should come as no surprise that they have BIG plans to celebrate the past two decades and to thank patrons for their support over the years. The restaurant is offering select dates with special “Throwback” pricing, and a private label limited release wine.

On Monday, October 8 and Tuesday, October 9 patrons can enjoy original pricing from 1998. This special pricing will be available during dinner hours only (4 pm – 10 pm) on these dates. Texas de Brazil will also release a new varietal from their private label wine collection, which is available beginning Saturday, October 13, while supplies last.

Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, join Texas de Brazil in the celebration of two decades of authentic churrascaria dining experiences that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of the south.

