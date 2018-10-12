Test your skills on Sky Zone Ninja Warrior Course

Are you agile? Are you strong? Do you think you could be a Ninja Warrior? Test your skills at Sky Zone Trampoline Park this weekend as they unveil the new Ninja Warrior Course.

Sky Zone Lexington is celebrating their 4th annual “Sky Zone Day” on Saturday, October 13. At this event, guest can test their agility and strength on new attractions, which include a Ninja Warrior Course and a 2-lane Warped Wall.

Ashley Jones from American Ninja Warrior Season 10 will be a special guest in the park, signing autographs and demonstrating her tactics on the all new course.

American Ninja Warrior is a TV series where competitors tackle a series of challenging obstacle courses to qualify to the national finals round, where they test their physical excellence on a four-stage course modeled after the famed Mt. Midoriyama course in Japan.

Sky Zone Lexington is also home to classic attractions including Ultimate Dodgeball, Foam Zone, Sky Slam and Freestyle Jump.

