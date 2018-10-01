How to Vote in Fayette County 2018

It’s election time in the Bluegrass and that means it’s time to vote. Voting takes more planing than just showing up on election day. Here are some common voting questions that will help you get to the polls.

When is the last day to register to vote?

The last day to register to vote in November is Tuesday October 9, 2018

What requirements are there to register to vote in Kentucky?

You must be a U.S. citizen and a Kentucky resident. You must be registered in the county where you live 28 days before the election. You must be at least 18 years of age on or before the date of the next general election. You must not be a convicted felon, or if you have been convicted of a felony, your civil rights must have been restored by executive pardon. You must not have been judged mentally incompetent in a court of law. You must not claim the right to vote anywhere outside of Kentucky.

Can 17 year olds register to vote?

As long as they turn 18 years old by General Election Day, November 6, 2018.

Where can I register to vote or update my registration information?



In person at any of these agencies: The County Clerk’s office, The Driver’s License office, Armed Forces Recruitment offices, and state funded offices serving those with disabilities, if you are a client of these offices.

By mail using the Kentucky mail-in voter registration form or using the Federal Post Card Application if you are a member of the military, their spouse or dependent, or a citizen living overseas.

On Line using the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Online Voter Registration System.

What do I need to take with me when I go to the polls?

You will need to show identification before voting. Kentucky law requires one of the following forms of identification:

1. driver’s license

2. social security card

3. credit card

4. any identification card with both your picture and your signature

5. any U.S. government-issued identification card

6. any Kentucky state government-issued identification card with your picture

7. personal acquaintance with one of the election officers in your precinct

Do I need to re-register?

You do not need to re-register unless you move out of the county and then return. Keeping your address updated with our office and voting regularly will keep your registration active.

What should I do if I change my name?

You will have to fill out and sign a new voter registration card. You may do this by mail, on-line, or in person at either the county clerk’s office or the driver’s license office.

What should I do if I move?

Moves within the county: Update your address with the county clerk in person, on-line, or in writing, or change your address at the driver’s license office. If you have not done this before Election Day you may still cast your ballot. You must go to the voting precinct that serves your new address on Election Day to vote and update your registration address at that time.

Moves outside of the county: Registration books close 28 days before each election. If you move to another Kentucky county you must register in your new county before the books close in order to be eligible to vote. If you move during the 28 day period that the books are closed, you may return to your previous county to vote in that one election only. You will need to change your registration to your new county as soon as the registration books reopen.

What hours are the polls open and can I go to a precinct near my office instead of the one where I live?

A: The polls are open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. You MUST be in line by 6:00 pm in order to vote. All voters must vote in the precinct that serves their current residential address. To find your precinct click here.

Who is running for Congress in the 2018 Election?

The Candidates on the ballot for US Representative in Congress for the 6th Congressional District are:

Andy Barr (Rep)

Amy McGrath (Dem)

Frank Harris (Lib)

Rikka L. Wallin (Ind)

James Germalic (Ind

For a full list of office and candidates on the Fayette County ballot in November 2018 Click Here.

Who is running for Mayor of Lexington?

URBAN COUNTY MAYOR

Linda Gorton

Ronnie Bastin

