How to get a Justify Maker’s Mark Bottle; details on signing event

Maker’s Mark has created a limited-edition bottle to commemorate the 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify.

The bottle is black, with a green wax and touches of white, a nod to the WinStar silks worn by jockey Mike Smith when he won the Kentucky Derby. It will go on sale on Friday, October 19, 2018 in select liquor stores.

The commemorative bottle also raises funds for charitable causes. Maker’s Mark and the owners of Justify: WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners, will make a donation to benefit the Kentucky Derby Museum and The Ann Hanley Parkinson’s Research Fund, which underwrites work at the University of Kentucky, according to a press release.

There will be a featured bottle signing event at the Kentucky Derby Museum in Louisville on Monday, October 29.

Justify’s trainer Bob Baffert, jockey Mike Smith, WinStar President Eliot Walden, and Maker’s Mark distiller Rob Samuels will all be in attendance to sign the commemorative bottles.

Tickets for the signing go on sale online October 23 at noon.

Please note that no bottles will be sold at the signing and participant can bring only one Justify Maker’s Mark bottle to the signing. Participants must be 21+.

