First Watch Update on Nicholasville Road

The construction of the breakfast and lunch restaurant First Watch is coming along on Nicholasville Road. The Holland Restaurant Group chain has been in development since the beginning of August this year.

First Watch was first brought to Lexington, KY. by Gary Holland in 2012. This will be the fourth First Watch location in Lexington, KY.

This restaurant is right next to Target, Arby’s, and David’s Bridal off Nicholasville Road and W. Reynolds Road. First Watch is set to be open later this year.