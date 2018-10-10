Chef Dan Wu of Atomic Ramen “Wants to be a Millionaire”

Photos Kentucky Studio

Chef Dan Wu of Atomic Ramen will be on “Who wants to be a Millionaire” on Thursday October 11 at 12:30 pm.

Dan Wu was born in Wuxi, China in 1974. Dan immigrated to the US in 1982. His first meal in the US was a 3-piece KFC box and his mind was blown according to his origin story on Atomic Ramen’s website. In 2014, Dan Wu competed in season 5 of “Master Chef” and was eliminated in the 8th episode. In 2017 Wu opened Atomic Ramen, “The world’s first super-powered noodle shop.”

