Big Blue Madness Recap 2018

Big Blue Madness was held in Rupp Arena on Friday, October 12, 2018.

Big Blue Madness is exactly what you hear; madness. The Big Blue Nation piled into Rupp Arena to kickoff the basketball season. It is the first open practice opportunity for UK’s 2018-19 men’s and women’s basketball teams. Coach John Calipari and Coach Matthew Mitchell presented this season’s talent.

The night began with a Blue Carpet entrance from the men’s and women’s teams, and VIP guests. Fans were allowed to watch from bleachers place on either side of the carpet. Special guests included former UK basketball coach Joe B. Hall, and former players Kenny “Sky” Walker, Cliff Hagan, Twany Beckham, and more.

Once inside Rupp Arena, the real show began.

The Madness ensued with a theatrical video display accompanied by light shows, pyrotechnics, and fog machines as players and coaches were introduced. As always, it wouldn’t be Big Blue Madness without Coach Mitchell performing a dance routine.

After the women’s team scrimmaged, the men’s basketball players showed off their skills as they competed against each other in a 3-point shootout and a dunk contest. By the looks of it, this team could be the next one to hang a banner in Rupp Arena.

UK men’s basketball takes on Transylvania University at Rupp Arena on October 26 at 7 pm. UK women’s basketball takes on Alabama State University at Memorial Coliseum on November 7 at 7 pm.

