World Record Bounce House Coming to Lexington

The largest bounce house in the world is coming to Masterson Station Park, September 21 through 23.

The Big Bounce America, the Guinness World Record holder for largest inflatable castle, is over 10,000 square feet. Along with a huge bounce house, the event includes a village of other attractions like inflatable slides, obstacle courses, ball pits and more.

“We are so happy this unique event is coming to Lexington,” Michelle Franzetti, Lexington Parks and Recreation Special Events Manager said. “It is a fun new way to get out and play!”

Bouncers will get to explore the huge castle in one-hour sessions. Sessions are split by age groups, so toddlers can play safely with their parents, while older kids run around and explore.

“It took more than 18 months of dreaming and planning before The Big Bounce America came to fruition,” Grahame Ferguson, co-founder of The Big Bounce America said. “It dawned on us at a festival…what if we made a bounce house for kids and adults?”