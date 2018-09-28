What to do for Halloween in Lexington 2018

HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS

Creepin’ it Real

By John Whitlock

Not everyone may celebrate Christmas.

Not everyone may get into New Year’s Eve.

But everyone loves to have fun on Halloween. Here’s a select sampling of Lexington options from tots and toddlers all the way up to grownup zombies.

Arty Party Night of the Living Dead, LexArts

October 27

Highlights: Art, drinks, and partying with zombies

Come support the arts while having fun. Check out the height of zombie fashion while enjoying Beekman’s diner-backyard-cookout-casual and the beverage of choice is beer. As an after-Thriller Parade party, the dress code is anything from post-Apocalyptic to cutting-edge zombie.

Blue Grass Stockyards Trick or Treat

October 31, 5 until 8 pm

Highlights: Weather-proof trick or treating and other indoor activities

The businesses and neighbors of Blue Grass Stockyards are excited to celebrate the second annual Trick or Trick night. This is an all-indoor Halloween Night Trick or Treat, featuring fun kids activities, prizes for all kids of all ages. This event is presented by the Blue Grass Regional Marketplace.

Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, Harrodsburg

Through October 28

Highlights: Food, agriculture and an amazing maze

Devine’s Corn Maze consistently garners national attention. This year’s maze celebrates Triple Crown winner Justify. But there is lots of other things to do outside the giant maze including a straw crawl, an animal petting area, a kiddie maze, a hay maze and pumpkin picking. There is also a nightly bonfire and free marshmallow roasting. Devine’s also features “cornstalk paintball wars’ and zipline racers for everyone 8 and up who meet the physical requirements.

Fright Nights, Jacobson Park

Through October 31

Highlights: Haunted Attractions

Open through October 31, Fright Nights begin in our own backyard at Jacobson Park. Fright Nights offers three haunted attractions at on location spread over 40 acres of terrifying land. Feed your screams in Dark Forest, 13 Doors and Candyland.

Ghost Hunts at Waveland, Waveland State Historic Site

October 12 and October 26

Highlights: Do ghost exist at Waveland

Is Waveland haunted? There are two chances to find out for yourself. The Lexington Paranormal Research Society will hold ghost hunts. Tickets are available on the evening of the walks which begin at 8 p.m. The paranormal investigation will last until midnight. Not recommended for children. The organization is donating all proceeds to the Friends of Waveland.

The Ghost of Pineville, Lexington Children’s Theatre Learning Stage

October 20 and October 21

Highlights: Graphic novels come to life

The Ghosts of Pineville by Sara Turner and Jeremy Kisling, a locally-grown ghost story, will take the stage at the Lexington Children’s Theatre. Main character Chopper Sweeney never really believed in ghosts until one started believing in him. You’ll like this play if you like stories about friendship, local authors, mysteries, and spooky stories.

Halloween Trick-Or-Treat, Fayette County

October 31, 5 until 8 pm

Highlights: Costumed children extorting sweets from adult under the threat of reprisal.

Trick-or-treating in Fayette County will be from 6 to 8 pm on October 31.

“The Haunting Party!” Murder Mystery, The Kentucky Castle

October 31

Highlights: An interactive murder mystery at the famous Kentucky Castle

An interactive murder mystery dinner where guests who solve the mystery will compete to win a valuable prize. In ‘The Haunting Party,” It’s 1942, and Hollywood film director, Victor Marshall, hosts a Halloween film party for his new movie, “Return to Horror Island!” The show will be accompanied by a special meal. Overnight accommodations are available.

Pivot Brewing’s second annual Halloween/anniversary party

October 27

Highlights: Ciders, beer and costume contest

Pivot Brewing will celebrate its anniversary and the spookiest night of the year at the same time. This year’s event will be highlighted by a tasting event with all the ciders and beer. There are plenty of fun surprises planned as well.

Pumpkinmania, Transylvania University

October 30, 6 pm

Highlights: The noble jack-o’-lanterns as art

Pumpkinmania will return to Transylvania University. There will be food trucks, music, plenty of candy for trick-or-treaters and free, nearby parking. Hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns on the steps of Old Morrison off West Third Street will be lit. Trick-or-treating will be from 6 to 7 pm with the jack-o’-lantern lighting at 7 pm.

Pumpkin Patch Train- Bluegrass Scenic Railroad Museum, Versailles

October 6-7 and October 13

Highlights: Trains, campfires and pumpkins

Join Bluegrass Scenic Railroad Museum staff as Life Adventure Center hosts a stop at the pumpkin patch. During the train ride to scenic Tyrone Bridge, you will make a stop at Life Adventure Center’s Abbott Station and experience a campfire while you pick out your very own pumpkin to keep.

Safety City Trick or Treat Night, Safety City

October 26, 6 until 8 pm

Highlights: Safety tips and plenty of candy, candy, candy for kids

Walk around the safety city, stopping for treats and scares along the way. SCAPA students will perform a spooky concert from 6-6:30 pm. Community organizations will hand out candy and resources.

Silent Party – Halloween Edition, Crumzz Bar and Grill

October 26 and 27

Highlights: Unique party with no amps, no speakers

Partiers strap on wireless headphones and turn them to various music options and hit the dance floor. Three DJs compete for attention. Guests can turn down the volume of their headphones or take them off whenever they want to talk with others.

Thriller and Halloween Parade, Downtown Lexington

October 28 with events starting at 2 pm

Highlights: Zombies, Halloween fun and of course, Thriller

The Lexington Thriller and Halloween Parade, which has been named a top 10 Halloween destination by USA Today, returns to downtown Sunday, October 28. This year’s event features the Wicked Wonders Art Market (2 – 8 pm); the Halloween Variety Show (6:30 pm); and Halloween and Thriller Parade (8:30 pm).

Wicked World Scaregrounds, Tates Creek Rd.

Through October 31

Highlights: Haunted Attractions

Wicked World Scaregrounds host three absolutely scary attractions. Quarantine is haunted miliarty compound. Terror on Tates Creek Rd is a haunted carnival run by Ivan Darkwood that claims that you will enjoy yourself so much so that you may never leave. The Nightmare Haunted House is haunted by Doctor Colin Sheppard and the nightmare that occured in the fall of 1957. Wicked World Scaregrounds is open Thursdays through Sundays and is open Monday October 29 though Halloween.

‘80s Prom Night/Electric Avenue Halloween Party, The Burl

October 27

Highlights: Celebrates music from the 1980s and Halloween

Regardless of your demographic, spending Halloween rockin’ and shakin’ to the music of the 1980s is sure to be fun for everyone. Don’t forget to dress up in your favorite costume and take part in the costume contest.

This article also appears on page 5 of the October 2018 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889