Red Mile Million to be Biggest Standardbread Race

Owners of the Red Mile, the Hambletonian Society and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced the creation of a $3 million race day. The event will take place on Sunday, September 29, 2019, and will include the Commonwealth’s first-ever $1 million race in The Red Mile Million for Standardbreds.

“The Red Mile Million is intended to attract the world’s best two-year-old trotters to Lexington to compete at the historic Red Mile and highlight the Kentucky Sire Stakes Championship Day as part of The Grand Circuit meet in 2019,” said Joe Costa, the track’s President. “More than that, it is intended to attract fans and guests to our exciting new entertainment destination.”

John Campbell of the Hambletonian Society explained the Red Mile Million format.

“This is a new idea for our sport,” said Campbell. “With ten slots to be acquired for $100,000 each, the race for two-year-old trotters will be a signature event for The Grand Circuit at The Red Mile going forward. There is already tremendous interest from our racing community.”

Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Executive Director Marc Guilfoil noted that the September 29 card at The Red Mile with The Red Mile Million and eight $250,000 Kentucky Sire Stakes Championship races will be the second richest race day in the Commonwealth, trailing only Kentucky Derby Day.

“Beginning next year, our state will play host to an amazing day of racing and unprecedented purse structure for Standardbred racing,” said Guilfoil. “The Red Mile Million will become a can’t-miss event.”

With the Red Mile Million, The Grand Circuit Meet and the revitalized Kentucky Sire Stakes Program, over $11 million in harness racing purses will be competed for at The Red Mile over a seven-week period from August 2019 to October.

“We are working closely not only with our racing industry, but also local and state tourism officials to make this a memorable weekend for our region,” added Costa.