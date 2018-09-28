Pets – October 2018

Saturday, October 6

Brighton Animal Clinic’s Dog Olympics are October 6. There will be contests, a new beginner’s agility course, paw-print painting, prizes, and a cookout.

Sample Saturday at Hamburg PetSmart is October 6 from noon to 3 pm. Receive samples and education from pet loving associates.

Meet the adoptable Greyhounds of Bluegrass Greyhound Adoption on the first Saturday of every month at Feeders Supply on Richmond Road.

Bluegrass Pug Rescue’s 4th Annual Pugkin Bash is October 6 at Kentucky National Guard Armory. There will be food, raffles, vendors, a silent auction, first-aid demos, games, and costumes contests for the dogs.

The Kentucky Reptile Expo is Saturday, October 6 at the Lexington Convention Center. Thousands of exotic reptiles, amphibians, inverts, feeders, supplies, cages and more can been seen and/or purchased.

Sunday, October 7

Pets or family animals are invited to be blessed at the Blessing of the Animals at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd on October 7.

Thursday, October 11

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate hosts the final Yappy Hour of the season on October 11, which includes a Costume Contest.

Saturday, October 13

Meet your new hiking buddy at Lexington Humane Society’s Adopt & Shop event at J&H Lanmark.

Saturday, October 20

Kentucky Coalition for Animal Protection monthly meeting is Saturday, October 20 at Puccini’s Pizza in Chevy Chase. Come discuss the latest legislation affecting animals, rescues, shelters, and fundraisers.

Sunday, October 21

Woodford Humane Society host Canine Olympics ‘18 on Sunday, October 21 at Falling Springs Park, Versailles. Registration begins at noon and the games begin at 1 pm.

Sunday, October 28

Feeders Supply on Richmond Road is hosting a Howl-O-Ween Costume Contest on Sunday, October 28.

This article also appears on page 13 of the October 2018 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889