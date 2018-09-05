Pet News and Events – September 2018

Evans Mill Cattle Co. welcomed a new litter of Kangal puppies. (Photo courtesy of Evans Mill Cattle Co.)

Saturday, Sep 1

Sample Saturday is September 1 at Hamburg PetSmart from noon to 3 pm. Receive samples and education from pet loving associates.

Bluegrass Classic Dog Show is August 30 through September 3 at the Kentucky Horse Park. The Show is five days of all-breed conformation and obedience competition

Wednesday, Sep 5

Beginner’s Agility Class at Brighton Animal Clinic begins on September 5. Classes are Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Registration is required.

Thursday, Sep 6

Basic Manners Training Class at Brighton Animal Clinic begins on September 6. Classes are Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Registration is required.

Saturday, Sep 8

The annual Bully Breed Awareness Walk is September 8 at Thoroughbred Park. Bully breed pet owners and their dogs walk in order to raise awareness about issues related to breed-specific legislation in the U.S. and the Lexington community.

Cat Cash Fever is September 8 at Hamburg PetSmart from noon to 3 pm. Visit the store to score cash coins to win prizes and special coupons for you and your cat.

Join Lexington Humane Society for the doggie paddle on September 8 at the Woodland Aquatic Center.

Sunday, Sep 9

Kick off football season with a Tail-Gate Pawty at Feeders Supply from 11 am to 2 pm. Bring your pup to the store to enjoy treat samples and discounted collegiate merchandise. Don’t forget to wear your favorite collegiate team shirt.

Bring your dog(s) for a friendly swim at the Beaumont YMCA’s Pooch Plunge on September 9 from 1 to 3pm.

There’s a Doggie Splash Party at Fallings Springs Park in Versailles on September 9 at 2 pm. Please visit the Facebook event page for details and questions.

Friday, Sep 14

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Weekend is September 14-16. Head to the Hamburg PetSmart to find your furry friend.

Saturday, September 15

Southern Barker hosts a Dog Yoga Class at the Hamburg YMCA Outdoor Pavilion on September 15 at 10 am.

Bluegrass Barkery hosts an Adoption Day on Saturday, September 15, from noon to 3 pm.

Monday, September 17

Sunset Dog Yoga on the roof of the Kentucky Castle is September 17 at 7:30 pm. Proceeds will benefit the Woodford Humane Society. Registration is required.

Saturday, September 29

Barktemberfest is Saturday, September 29 from 10 am to 1 pm at Locust Trace AgriScience Center. Students will be bathing dogs, trimming nails, and veterinary professionals will be offering microchipping.

AROUND THE CORNER

Saturday, October 6

Brighton Animal Clinic hosts the 2018 Dog Olympic Games on October 6 at 1 pm.

—

This article also appears on page 13 of the September 2018 print edition of Ace.

