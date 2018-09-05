Live Music in Lexington September 2018

Sat September 1
The Ghost Wolves | Much Obilged | Vibrolas 9 pm The Burl
Year of October | Bandit Sun | Champs of the Sun 9 am Green Lantern
Sean Meadows 7 pm Lakeside Live
Harmonica Red Trio 10 pm Red Mile
Wayne Whitehouse and Clinton Mullins 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck
Red White and Boom 5 pm Rupp Arena
Kyle Edridge and the Rhythm Rounders 9:30 pm Willie’s
Sun September 2
Jazz on the Lawn 5:30 pm Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate
Will Stewart | Doc Fledman and the Alt + Cntry + Delete | Rayvon Pettis 9 pm The Burl
Nothing More | Bad Wolves | Eyes Set to Kill 6:30 pm Manchester Music Hall
Danny Dean and The Homewreckers 9 pm Red mile
Red White and Boom 5 pm Rupp Arena
Mon September 3
Joey Sprinkle | The Dolphins | Don Tron | Jimmy Jomm’s Soundwich 7:30 Green Lantern
Wed September 5
Maggie Lander 8 pm The Burl
Thurs September 6
Shooter Jennings 9 pm The Burl
Here Come The Mummies 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
The Mercy Men 5 pm Thursday Night Live
Fri September 7
The Jettisons | Voice Of Adiction | Test Passenger 9 pm Best Friend Bar
Naughty Professor 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Moon Taxi 8 pm Iroquois Amphitheater (Louisville)
Grayson Jenkins 7 pm Lakeside Live
Jackyl 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
DJ Gold 10 pm Red Mile
Five Below Band 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck
Sat September 8
Senora May 8 pm The Burl
Three Dog Night 7:30 pm EKU Center for the Arts
Big Business | Bumme | Swamp Hawk 9 pm Green Lantern
Raleigh Keegan 7 pm Lakeside Live
Bent Penny 9 pm Red Mile
Five Below Band 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck
Tahlsound Music Festival noon Southland Drive
Warren Byrom 9 pm Whiskey Bear
After Party with Otto 11 pm Willie’s
Sun September 9
The Villeffect Band 6 pm The Burl
Greg Austin | George Molton 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Mon September 10
Bit Brigade 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Chris Smither | Sam Morrow 6:45 pm Lyric
Tue September 11
Cherub 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Wed September 12
Steve’N’Seagulls 8 pm The Burl
Tee Dee Young Band | Paul Childres 6 pm Jefferson St Soiree
Kelle Jolly 11:30 am Lyric
The Commonheart 9 pm Willie’s
Fall Out Boy | Machine Gun Kelly | Gym Class Heroes 7 pm Yum Center (Louisville)
Thurs September 13
Them Vibes | Seahags | Giant Swing 9 pm The Burl
Boogie G | The Titanics 5 pm Thursday Night Live
Fri September 14
C2 ant the Brothers Reed | The Company Stores 9 pm The Burl
Ben Lacy 7 pm Lakeside Live
Whole Tones aka Scarf 10 pm Red Mile
Alejandro Escovedo 9:30 pm Willie’s
Sat September 15
Expansion | Spaceface | Ttotals | Brothers Griin | Sweet Country Meat Boys 7:30 pm The Burl
Big Something 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
Hi-5 7 pm Lakeside Live
CC and Friends 9 pm Red Mile
Prototype 9 pm Whiskey Bear
Wayne Hancock 9:30 pm Willie’s
Sun September 16
World Weary | Brenda | GRLwood 9 pm The Burl
Mon September 17
WoodSongs 6:45 pm Lyric
All That Remains 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Peter Case 8:30 pm Willie’s
Tue September 18
Dead Boys | The Loaded Nuns | Knife Rider 10 pm Cosmic Charlie’s
The Accidentals 8:30 pm Willie’s
Wed September 19
Josh Rouse 8 pm The Burl
Justin Timberlake 7:30 Rupp Arena
Thurs September 20
Lera Lynn 8 pm The Burl
Superfecta 5 pm Thursday Night Live
Troy Breslow 8:30 pm Willie’s
Fri September 21
Abby the Spoon Lady and Chris Rodrigues 9 pm The Burl
Sammy’s Left Eye 7 pm Lakeside Live
DeBraun Thomas 6 pm Lyric
Riley Green 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
DJ Green 10 pm Red Mile
Paul Childers Band 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck
Duccain 9:30 pm Willie’s
Sat September 22
Frontier 7 pm Lakeside Live
Encore of Lexington 9 pm Red Mile
Paul Childers Band 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck
Daisy Helmuth 9 pm Whiskey Bear
Mon September 24
Saintseneca 8 pm The Burl
WoodSongs 6:45 pm Lyric
Tue September 25
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra 7 pm Lexington Opera House
Mayeux and Broussard 8:30 pm Willie’s
Wed September 26
Micawber | Lago | Ahtme | Left to The Wolves 8 pm Green Lantern
Thurs September 27
Roanoke | The Harmaleighs 9 pm The Burl
Red NOT Chili Peppers 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Rebel Without A Cause 5 pm Thursday Night Live
Carolina Story 8:30 pm Willie’s
Fri September 28
Blossom Hall | Champs of the Sun 7 pm Best Friend Bar
The Spear Shakers Feat: Kelly Richie and Sherri Mcgee | Short and Company 9 pm The Burl
Cusses 8 pm Green Lantern
Kara Shepherd + Friends 7 pm Lakeside Live
DJ Gold 10 pm Red Mile
The Bruce Lewis Trio 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck
Robbie Fulks | Linda Gail Lewis 9:30 pm Willie’s
Sat September 29
Otto 9 pm The Burl
Aly’An 7 pm Lakeside Live
Boogie G and The Titanics 9 pm Red Mile
The Bruce Lewis Trio 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck
Michael Evces 9 pm Whiskey Bear
The Johnson Brothers 9:30 pm Carolina Story 8:30 pm Willie’s
Sun September 30
Pickin’ in Pink noon The Burl
Dwight Yoakam 7:30 pm EKU Center for the Arts
Bullet Boys 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Eric Gales | Joslyn and The Sweet Compression 9 pm Willie’s
Around the Corner
Thomas Rhett OCT 4 Rupp Arena
Chris Stapelton OCT 27 Rupp Arena
Trans-Siberian Orchestra DEC 6 Rupp Arena
Snoop Dogg DEC 8 Rupp Arena
P!nk MAY 9 Rupp Arena