Live Music in Lexington September 2018

Sat September 1

The Ghost Wolves | Much Obilged | Vibrolas 9 pm The Burl

Year of October | Bandit Sun | Champs of the Sun 9 am Green Lantern

Sean Meadows 7 pm Lakeside Live

Harmonica Red Trio 10 pm Red Mile

Wayne Whitehouse and Clinton Mullins 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck

Red White and Boom 5 pm Rupp Arena

Kyle Edridge and the Rhythm Rounders 9:30 pm Willie’s

Sun September 2

Jazz on the Lawn 5:30 pm Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate

Will Stewart | Doc Fledman and the Alt + Cntry + Delete | Rayvon Pettis 9 pm The Burl

Nothing More | Bad Wolves | Eyes Set to Kill 6:30 pm Manchester Music Hall

Danny Dean and The Homewreckers 9 pm Red mile

Red White and Boom 5 pm Rupp Arena

Mon September 3

Joey Sprinkle | The Dolphins | Don Tron | Jimmy Jomm’s Soundwich 7:30 Green Lantern

Wed September 5

Maggie Lander 8 pm The Burl

Thurs September 6

Shooter Jennings 9 pm The Burl

Here Come The Mummies 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

The Mercy Men 5 pm Thursday Night Live

Fri September 7

The Jettisons | Voice Of Adiction | Test Passenger 9 pm Best Friend Bar

Naughty Professor 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Moon Taxi 8 pm Iroquois Amphitheater (Louisville)

Grayson Jenkins 7 pm Lakeside Live

Jackyl 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

DJ Gold 10 pm Red Mile

Five Below Band 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck

Sat September 8

Senora May 8 pm The Burl

Three Dog Night 7:30 pm EKU Center for the Arts

Big Business | Bumme | Swamp Hawk 9 pm Green Lantern

Raleigh Keegan 7 pm Lakeside Live

Bent Penny 9 pm Red Mile

Five Below Band 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck

Tahlsound Music Festival noon Southland Drive

Warren Byrom 9 pm Whiskey Bear

After Party with Otto 11 pm Willie’s

Sun September 9

The Villeffect Band 6 pm The Burl

Greg Austin | George Molton 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Mon September 10

Bit Brigade 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Chris Smither | Sam Morrow 6:45 pm Lyric

Tue September 11

Cherub 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Wed September 12

Steve’N’Seagulls 8 pm The Burl

Tee Dee Young Band | Paul Childres 6 pm Jefferson St Soiree

Kelle Jolly 11:30 am Lyric

The Commonheart 9 pm Willie’s

Fall Out Boy | Machine Gun Kelly | Gym Class Heroes 7 pm Yum Center (Louisville)

Thurs September 13

Them Vibes | Seahags | Giant Swing 9 pm The Burl

Boogie G | The Titanics 5 pm Thursday Night Live

Fri September 14

C2 ant the Brothers Reed | The Company Stores 9 pm The Burl

Ben Lacy 7 pm Lakeside Live

Whole Tones aka Scarf 10 pm Red Mile

Alejandro Escovedo 9:30 pm Willie’s

Sat September 15

Expansion | Spaceface | Ttotals | Brothers Griin | Sweet Country Meat Boys 7:30 pm The Burl

Big Something 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

Hi-5 7 pm Lakeside Live

CC and Friends 9 pm Red Mile

Prototype 9 pm Whiskey Bear

Wayne Hancock 9:30 pm Willie’s

Sun September 16

World Weary | Brenda | GRLwood 9 pm The Burl

Mon September 17

WoodSongs 6:45 pm Lyric

All That Remains 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Peter Case 8:30 pm Willie’s

Tue September 18

Dead Boys | The Loaded Nuns | Knife Rider 10 pm Cosmic Charlie’s

The Accidentals 8:30 pm Willie’s

Wed September 19

Josh Rouse 8 pm The Burl

Justin Timberlake 7:30 Rupp Arena

Thurs September 20

Lera Lynn 8 pm The Burl

Superfecta 5 pm Thursday Night Live

Troy Breslow 8:30 pm Willie’s

Fri September 21

Abby the Spoon Lady and Chris Rodrigues 9 pm The Burl

Sammy’s Left Eye 7 pm Lakeside Live

DeBraun Thomas 6 pm Lyric

Riley Green 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

DJ Green 10 pm Red Mile

Paul Childers Band 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck

Duccain 9:30 pm Willie’s

Sat September 22

Frontier 7 pm Lakeside Live

Encore of Lexington 9 pm Red Mile

Paul Childers Band 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck

Daisy Helmuth 9 pm Whiskey Bear

Mon September 24

Saintseneca 8 pm The Burl

WoodSongs 6:45 pm Lyric

Tue September 25

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra 7 pm Lexington Opera House

Mayeux and Broussard 8:30 pm Willie’s

Wed September 26

Micawber | Lago | Ahtme | Left to The Wolves 8 pm Green Lantern

Thurs September 27

Roanoke | The Harmaleighs 9 pm The Burl

Red NOT Chili Peppers 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Rebel Without A Cause 5 pm Thursday Night Live

Carolina Story 8:30 pm Willie’s

Fri September 28

Blossom Hall | Champs of the Sun 7 pm Best Friend Bar

The Spear Shakers Feat: Kelly Richie and Sherri Mcgee | Short and Company 9 pm The Burl

Cusses 8 pm Green Lantern

Kara Shepherd + Friends 7 pm Lakeside Live

DJ Gold 10 pm Red Mile

The Bruce Lewis Trio 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck

Robbie Fulks | Linda Gail Lewis 9:30 pm Willie’s

Sat September 29

Otto 9 pm The Burl

Aly’An 7 pm Lakeside Live

Boogie G and The Titanics 9 pm Red Mile

The Bruce Lewis Trio 8:30 pm The Ruddy Duck

Michael Evces 9 pm Whiskey Bear

The Johnson Brothers 9:30 pm Carolina Story 8:30 pm Willie’s

Sun September 30

Pickin’ in Pink noon The Burl

Dwight Yoakam 7:30 pm EKU Center for the Arts

Bullet Boys 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Eric Gales | Joslyn and The Sweet Compression 9 pm Willie’s

Around the Corner

Thomas Rhett OCT 4 Rupp Arena

Chris Stapelton OCT 27 Rupp Arena

Trans-Siberian Orchestra DEC 6 Rupp Arena

Snoop Dogg DEC 8 Rupp Arena

P!nk MAY 9 Rupp Arena