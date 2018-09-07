BACK Construction named Small Business of the Year 2018

The Commerce Lexington Inc. Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon at the Hilton Downtown Lexington presented by Forcht Bank, recognized our community’s top small businesses in variety of categories.

BACK Construction Co. was named the 2018 Small Business of the Year. BACK Construction Co. was chosen for the honor from five different category winners; Business Success, Green Initiative, Minority Business, Nonprofit, and the Legacy Award. The company also won the Business Success Award category.

Kyle Whalen, current president, formed BACK Construction in 1981 with partners Billy Knight, Alvin Edge, and Chuck Ross. In its first 12 years, BACK Construction built over 100 homes ranging in size from starter homes to large custom homes. By 1994, the company started to focus on remodeling and in 2003, Whalen purchased the rights to the company from the last original partner. Longtime employee, Rob Hundley became a principal owner in the business. Today, BACK Construction is considered the premier remodeler in Central Kentucky.

Commerce Lexington Inc. began its small business awards program in 1986, recognizing 89 outstanding small businesses and nonprofit organizations since it began.

