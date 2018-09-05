Lexington Mourns the Loss of Mike Gooch

Rest in Peace, Mike Gooch

“I am a complicated person. I take vitamins with Diet Ale 8! I love to do auctions and I love learn!”

—Mike Gooch

Lexington’s real estate community is mourning the sudden passing of auctioneer/realtor and LBAR instructor, Mike Gooch in August.

Friends described him as “a Real Estate Broker, Auctioneer, Instructor, and a cowboy in every sense of the word.”

The following is excerpted from his “Get Gooched” University Vision Statement

“The following is the “Vision Statement” from which I try to live my life. When I get up and read it and live it, My life is immensely — way — better. Do I always hit the mark? Nope! However I can not hit the mark if I don’t aim first! This is how I aim. You are welcome to use it too!!

This is my Vision: To live a happy, a healthy, a positive, a productive, a passionate, and an abundant life.

To be happy first and foremost is for me to live a life in total peace. I enjoy my life and I love everyone and every living creature I encounter. This love is contagious and noticeable. I always show the utmost respect, integrity and honesty in all situations. Seeking first to understand then been understood. I quickly make right any mistake without hesitation…

To be healthy is to be fit. Spiritually Fit, Emotionally and Mentally Fit, Physically Fit, Financially Fit and Verbally Fit. I carefully and intuitively monitor not only what goes into my mind but what comes out of my mouth, never taking for granted the power of words. I do what it takes through prayer, meditation and constant study, not only to joyfully maintain, but to continue sustained growth in all these areas.

To be productive, I eagerly plan my days, my weeks, my months, my years, my life and my dreams, exactly as I want them. I have been created in the image of the greatest of all creators, God. This means, I too am a Creator. I take great joy and care in creating the greatest of all my creations, my life, and it is good! I see and visualize the desired outcomes of my effort and achievements with absolute faith, always with a huge smile on my face.

Passion! This is truly my gift of “double portion”! No matter what I am doing, an auction, a speech, a class, writing a book, riding a horse, or just living life — my passion is apparent and contagious. Passion is the rocket fuel for being always and forever “Being Gooched” and I am truly thankful for this gift.

Abundance — My cup runneth over in every area of my life. I give thanks to God for this abundance and I always give back that which has been given to me.

THIS IS MY VISION!”

—Mike Gooch, August 1, 2017

This article also appears on page 15 of the September 2018 print edition of Ace.

