“Focus on Flu” is a statewide campaign launched in Frankfort on September 18 to prevent another epidemic-level flu season. The campaign urges Kentuckians to get their flu shots on Kentucky Flu Shot Day, which is September 26, or at least by the end of October, for maximum protection.

Officials from the Kentucky Medical Association (KMA), the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky (FHKy) and the Kentucky Foundation for Medical Care (KFMC) all got their flu shots at a news conference as they launched the Focus on Flu campaign partnership, as did Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Adam Meier. In addition to boosting flu vaccinations, the campaign is focused on helping Kentuckians understand when they should consult a doctor regarding signs that they have the flu and promoting public health flu prevention strategies.