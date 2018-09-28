Is the Next Lexington Christmas Tree in your yard?

Do you have a large evergreen tree that is nicely shaped and that you want removed from your property? If so, consider donating it for the City to use for Lexington’s holiday season celebration.

City officials will evaluate all trees submitted for consideration. If your tree is ch osen, the City and Kentucky Utilities will coordinate with the property owner to remove it in early November. There’s no financial compensation, however removal of the tree and stump grinding is free.

The trees will be placed in Triangle Park and in front of the KU building on Quality Street. They will be decorated and lit Saturday, November 24, as part of Luminate Lexington presented by Kentucky Utilities.

The trees need to meet the following guidelines:

· 40- to 50-feet high

· 20- to 25-feet wide

· Be a Norway spruce; Colorado blue spruce; or a Douglas fir

· Have a pyramidal shape, with fullness especially at the bottom;

· The body of the tree should have few or no holes;

· The tree should not be growing into houses or into other trees;

· Access must be provided with clearance of at least 10 feet in width, with no power lines growing in the trees;

· There should be no other obstacles, such as buildings that may prevent access

· Must be able to back a low-boy trailer up to the tree and place KU trucks on either side.

Property owners should call LexCall at 3-1-1 or (859) 425-2255 if they want to donate a tree. You will be contacted by the City if your tree is chosen.

