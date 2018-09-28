Home and Garden – October 2018

Congratulations to BACK Construction Co. on winning the 2018 Small Business of the Year and the Business Success Award at the Salute to Small Business Awards.

Congratulations to GreenBox for winning the Green Initiative Award at the Salute to Small Business Awards.

Saturday, September 1

Green House17 is opening the farm on September 1 for a U-Pick Day. A limited number of early-pick tickets are available for 10 – 11 am. Then, from 11 am to 1 pm the fields are open for drop-in pickers.

Saturday, September 8

Join Lexington Habitat for Humanity for a 30th Anniversary Celebration on September 8 at Martin Luther King Park.

September 8 through September 30, Eckert’s Boyd Orchard hosts AppleFest every Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy wagon rides, live entertainment, children’s activities, and lots of apples.

Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show is September 8-9. Shop repurposed antiques, collectibles and architectural salvage for one-of-a-kind decor.

Thursday, September 13

Talk with Lisa Kuduk, Secretary of the Kentucky Daffodil and Bulb Society at Franklin County Cooperative Extension in Frankfort, KY. Discuss how and where to plant your bulbs, and the best way to get them to rebloom year after year. Registration is required.

Saturday, September 15

Come discuss your gardening issues with a Master Gardener at the Bluegrass Farmers’ Market located in the Hamburg Liquor Barn parking on September 15 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Bernheim Arboretum in Clermont, KY hosts BugFest and a Fall Plant Sale on September 15.

GleanKY’s first annual Garden Gala is September 15 at Fairyhouse Hall from 6 to 10:30 pm. The Garden Gala is a Slow Food Movement event, which strives to keep traditional cooking practices and supports local farmers.

Evans Orchard Harvest Festival begins Saturday, September 15. Every weekend through the end of October, enjoy pumpkin picking, apple cider, pony rides, and more.

Thursday, September 20

The 2018 Designer Showcase Preview Party is September 20 at 3330 Versailles Road. The Showcase features Central Kentucky’s top interior designers and landscapers transformation of the two-story home built by a grandson of renowned Kentucky statesman Henry Clay. Sponsored by the Nursing Home Ombudsman Agency of the Bluegrass, Inc., the Showcase runs September 21 through October 7.

Saturday, September 22

Bluegrass Greensource hosts a green living workshop on Saturday, September 22 from 10 am to noon. Learn how to make herb jelly from locally grown plants and produce. Registration is required.

Tuesday, September 25

Elmwood Stock Farm in Georgetown, KY hosts a Nature Study Farm Tour about the Secrets of Soil on September 25. This is a ticketed event.