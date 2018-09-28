Health and Wellness – October 2018

Vantage Mobility International (VMI), a leading manufacturer of wheelchair accessible vehicles, presented a $12,000 check towards a new minivan to a Lexington hospice nurse for her son who lives with cerebral palsy.

Saturday, October 6

Go Big Blue 4 Miler is Saturday, October 6 at Kroger Field.

Sunday, October 7

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk is Sunday, October 7 at Kroger Field.

Tuesday, October 9

On October 9, Arthritis Foundation presents Cooking Made Easier at The Kitchen at A.S.Eats. This program provides experts’ tips, techniques and tools to make daily tasks easier on joints, less exhausting and generally more enjoyable. The program will be facilitated by an occupational therapist, Arthritis Foundation staff member, and chef.

Dupree Financial Group will be at the Lexington Senior Center on October 9 for a lively discussion about the economy, ways to generate retirement income, and investment challenges facing retirees. Participants need to be Fayette county residents, age 60 and older, and need to register at the Lexington Senior Center before attending classes.

Thursday, October 11

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department annual flu shot event is noon to 6 pm on Thursday, Oct 11, at the health department’s main location, 650 Newtown Pike. The seasonal flu shot is recommended for all people ages 6 months and older.

Friday, October 12

Kentucky Health Solutions is giving a presentation on Understanding Medicare Options at the Lexington Senior Center on Friday, October 12. Topics will include an introduction to what Medicare covers, supplemental Medicare Health plans including Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D prescription drug coverage.

Saturday, October 13

Saint Joseph Hospital 4th Annual Yes, Mamm 5K is October 13 at R.J. Corman Railroad Group in Nicholasville, KY.

Sunday, October 14

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night is Sunday, October 14 at Kroger Field.

Thursday, October 18

The Willows at Hamburg hosts a Beauty and Beast Themed Dinner on Thursday, October 18 at 4:45 pm.

Saturday, October 27

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The 2018 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is in downtown Lexington on Saturday, October 27.

The Spooky Sprint 5K is Saturday, October 27 at The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall.

The Pumpkin Run 3K benefiting Easter Seals Cardinal Hill Adaptive Recreation is October 27 at Wellington Park.

This article also appears on page 12 of the October 2018 print edition of Ace.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889