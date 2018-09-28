Gigs – October 2018

Cosmic Charlie’s is in the process of transitioning to a new location. Please make note of the venue.

October 1

Charalambides | Pete Fosco 7 pm 21c Museum

WoodSongs: World Music Night 6:45 pm Lyric Theatre

October 2

Robert Beatty | Scy1e | Nurse Betty | Glochids 9:30 pm Al’s Bar

Tom Petty Tribute 8 pm The Burl

October 3

Uada | Panzerfaust | Imperial Triumphant | Kur 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (Loudon Ave)

Ben Lacy 6 pm Willie’s

October 4

Mortius | Creature of Exile | Deapscuffa | Nekrowinter 8 pm Al’s Bar

EXMAG 9 pm The Burl

TNL: The X’s 5 pm Cheapside Pavilion

Yellow Cuss | Adam Faucett | Red Mouth | Idle Bloom 8 pm Green Lantern

Thomas Rhett 7:30 pm Rupp Arena

Realyn Nelson Band 9:15 pm Willie’s

October 5

Mipso 9 pm The Burl

The Westerlies 8 pm Norton Center for the Arts

Noah Preminger 7 pm Tee Dee’s Lounge

Dan Baird and Homemade Sin 9:30 pm Willie’s

October 6

Wet Eyed Liars 9 pm Best Friend Bar

Born Cross Eyed 9 pm The Burl

Black Jacket Symphony presents AC/DC’s “Back in Black” 8 pm Lexington Opera House

Blessid Union of Souls 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Honeychild 9 pm Red Mile

Maggie Lander 9 pm Whiskey Bear

October 7

The New Respects | Zach Longoria Project 7 pm The Burl

Telekinetic Yeti | Swamp Hawk | Sonic Altar 10 pm Green Lantern

Kentucky Theater Silent Film Gala featuring live accompaniment by organist John Baratta, 7 pm

Buddies of the Bluegrass 6:30 pm Manchester Music Hall

October 8

Iress | NonCompliant | Flying Things | Hawkbill 8 pm Al’s Bar

October 9

Blitzen Trapper: Furr 10th Anniversary Tour 8 pm The Burl

October 10

Society’s Plague | Left to the Wolves | Foxbat | KUR 7 pm Al’s Bar

TAUK: Outbreak Tour 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (National Ave)

An Evening with Fleetwood Mac 7 pm KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

Blue October 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

October 11

Plagued Insanity | Maggot | Brood in Black | BSOAJG | Muisti 7:30 pm Al’s Bar

TNL: Five Below Band 5 pm Cheapside Pavilion

Rainbow Kitten Surprise 8 pm Manchester Music Hall

October 12

An Evening of Melodic Debauchery 9 pm Al’s Bar

SM Wolf | Part Bird | Jockey Onassis 9 pm Best Friend Bar

An Evening with Noam Pikelny & Stuart Duncan 8 pm The Burl

Corrupt 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (Loudon Ave)

500mtm 9 pm Green Lantern

Sarah Shook and The Disarmers | The Tongone Band 9:30 pm Willie’s

October 13

King Tuff | Sweet Country Meat Boys 9 pm The Burl

Carwile String Studio Mini Concert 2 pm Eastside Library

Ford Theatre Reunion 10 Year Anniversary Spectacular 9 pm Green Lantern

Warren Byrom 9 pm Whiskey Bear

The Bats 9 pm Willie’s

October 15

Lexington Musician’s Showcase 7 pm Al’s Bar

Dennis Quaid and The Sharks 8 pm The Burl

October 16

Captured! By Robots 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (National Ave)

Doyle (of the Misfits) | Sinful Lilly | Octalux | Last of the Dodo | Tattooed Bastards 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

October 17

Droids Attack & Druids 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (Loudon Ave)

Mushroomhead 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

October 18

Mikaela Davis | Adron 9 pm The Burl

Spotlights | The Life and Times | Total Void 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (Loudon Ave)

Troubadour Concert Series: Tyminski 7 pm Kentucky Castle

October 19

Seahags | Sweet Country Meat Boys | White Knight 9 pm Al’s Bar

Town Mountain 9 pm The Burl

Lung | GRLwood | Noncompliant | Leaden Verse 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (Loudon Ave)

Toke One Record Release Show 9 pm Green Lantern

Jonny Lang 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Brother Smith 9:30 pm Willie’s

October 20

Daikaiju | NonCompliant 6 pm Best Friend Bar

AJJ + Kimya Dawson 8 pm The Burl

Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters | Rhyan Sinclair 8 pm Green Lantern

Keith Urban KFC Yum! Center 6:30 pm (Louisville)

Lexington Philharmonic – Bernstein & Gershwin 7:30 pm Lexington Opera House

Danny Dean and the Homewreckers 9 pm Red Mile

DJ David Austin 9 pm Whiskey Bear

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression | People Planet 9:30 pm Willie’s

October 21

Antigama | Violent Opposition | Rottenness | AK47 | Deanimator 9 pm Best Friend Bar

October 22

Cloud Nothings 9 pm The Burl

October 23

Adam Wakefield 7 pm Kentucky Castle

Elton John 7 pm KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

October 24

Thriftworks 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (National Ave)

The Wood Brothers 7 pm Kentucky Theater

October 25

Hallow Point | Left to the Wolves | What Drives the Weak | Arcomplex 7 pm Al’s Bar

Horse Feathers | Bendigo Fletcher | Daisy Helmuth 9 pm The Burl

Cody Johnson 8 pm Manchester Music Hall

Chicago Farmer | Edward David Anderson 8:30 pm Willie’s

October 26

Katie Toupin (of Houndmouth) 7 pm The Burl

Lexington Habitat for Humanity Benefit featuring music from Pink Floyd and The Kinks 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (Loudon Ave)

The Cadillac Three 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

Laid Back Country Picker | Luna & the Mountain Jets 9:30 pm Willie’s

October 27

80s Prom Night Halloween Party with Electric Avenue 9 pm The Burl

Dance Yrself Clean – LCD Soundsystem Tribute 7 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (National Ave)

Chris Stapleton 7 pm Rupp Arena

Lauren Mink 9 pm Whiskey Bear

October 28

Christian McBride | Josh Evans | Marcus Strickland | Nasheet Waits 7:30 pm Lyric Theater

October 29

Eric Johnson 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

October 30

Street Sects | Everyone Lives Everyone Wins | Whammmoth 10 pm Green Lantern

DevilDriver | Jinjer | Raven Black | Downtrend | Muisti 7 pm Manchester Music Hall

AROUND THE CORNER

A Perfect Circle, NOV 3 Rupp Arena

Lynyrd Skynyrd, NOV 10 KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

Bad Bunny, NOV 11 Rupp Arena

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, DEC 6 Rupp Arena

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, DEC 8 KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

