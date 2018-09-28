Gigs – October 2018

Cosmic Charlie’s is in the process of transitioning to a new location. Please make note of the venue.
October 1
Charalambides | Pete Fosco 7 pm 21c Museum
WoodSongs: World Music Night 6:45 pm Lyric Theatre
October 2
Robert Beatty | Scy1e | Nurse Betty | Glochids 9:30 pm Al’s Bar
Tom Petty Tribute 8 pm The Burl
October 3
Uada | Panzerfaust | Imperial Triumphant | Kur 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (Loudon Ave)
Ben Lacy 6 pm Willie’s
October 4
Mortius | Creature of Exile | Deapscuffa | Nekrowinter 8 pm Al’s Bar
EXMAG 9 pm The Burl
TNL: The X’s 5 pm Cheapside Pavilion
Yellow Cuss | Adam Faucett | Red Mouth | Idle Bloom 8 pm Green Lantern
Thomas Rhett 7:30 pm Rupp Arena
Realyn Nelson Band 9:15 pm Willie’s
October 5
Mipso 9 pm The Burl
The Westerlies 8 pm Norton Center for the Arts
Noah Preminger 7 pm Tee Dee’s Lounge
Dan Baird and Homemade Sin 9:30 pm Willie’s
October 6
Wet Eyed Liars 9 pm Best Friend Bar
Born Cross Eyed 9 pm The Burl
Black Jacket Symphony presents AC/DC’s “Back in Black” 8 pm Lexington Opera House
Blessid Union of Souls 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Honeychild 9 pm Red Mile
Maggie Lander 9 pm Whiskey Bear
October 7
The New Respects | Zach Longoria Project 7 pm The Burl
Telekinetic Yeti | Swamp Hawk | Sonic Altar 10 pm Green Lantern
Kentucky Theater Silent Film Gala featuring live accompaniment by organist John Baratta, 7 pm
Buddies of the Bluegrass 6:30 pm Manchester Music Hall
October 8
Iress | NonCompliant | Flying Things | Hawkbill 8 pm Al’s Bar
October 9
Blitzen Trapper: Furr 10th Anniversary Tour 8 pm The Burl
October 10
Society’s Plague | Left to the Wolves | Foxbat | KUR 7 pm Al’s Bar
TAUK: Outbreak Tour 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (National Ave)
An Evening with Fleetwood Mac 7 pm KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)
Blue October 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
October 11
Plagued Insanity | Maggot | Brood in Black | BSOAJG | Muisti 7:30 pm Al’s Bar
TNL: Five Below Band 5 pm Cheapside Pavilion
Rainbow Kitten Surprise 8 pm Manchester Music Hall
October 12
An Evening of Melodic Debauchery 9 pm Al’s Bar
SM Wolf | Part Bird | Jockey Onassis 9 pm Best Friend Bar
An Evening with Noam Pikelny & Stuart Duncan 8 pm The Burl
Corrupt 8 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (Loudon Ave)
500mtm 9 pm Green Lantern
Sarah Shook and The Disarmers | The Tongone Band 9:30 pm Willie’s
October 13
King Tuff | Sweet Country Meat Boys 9 pm The Burl
Carwile String Studio Mini Concert 2 pm Eastside Library
Ford Theatre Reunion 10 Year Anniversary Spectacular 9 pm Green Lantern
Warren Byrom 9 pm Whiskey Bear
The Bats 9 pm Willie’s
October 15
Lexington Musician’s Showcase 7 pm Al’s Bar
Dennis Quaid and The Sharks 8 pm The Burl
October 16
Captured! By Robots 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (National Ave)
Doyle (of the Misfits) | Sinful Lilly | Octalux | Last of the Dodo | Tattooed Bastards 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
October 17
Droids Attack & Druids 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (Loudon Ave)
Mushroomhead 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
October 18
Mikaela Davis | Adron 9 pm The Burl
Spotlights | The Life and Times | Total Void 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (Loudon Ave)
Troubadour Concert Series: Tyminski 7 pm Kentucky Castle
October 19
Seahags | Sweet Country Meat Boys | White Knight 9 pm Al’s Bar
Town Mountain 9 pm The Burl
Lung | GRLwood | Noncompliant | Leaden Verse 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (Loudon Ave)
Toke One Record Release Show 9 pm Green Lantern
Jonny Lang 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Brother Smith 9:30 pm Willie’s
October 20
Daikaiju | NonCompliant 6 pm Best Friend Bar
AJJ + Kimya Dawson 8 pm The Burl
Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters | Rhyan Sinclair 8 pm Green Lantern
Keith Urban KFC Yum! Center 6:30 pm (Louisville)
Lexington Philharmonic – Bernstein & Gershwin 7:30 pm Lexington Opera House
Danny Dean and the Homewreckers 9 pm Red Mile
DJ David Austin 9 pm Whiskey Bear
Joslyn & The Sweet Compression | People Planet 9:30 pm Willie’s
October 21
Antigama | Violent Opposition | Rottenness | AK47 | Deanimator 9 pm Best Friend Bar
October 22
Cloud Nothings 9 pm The Burl
October 23
Adam Wakefield 7 pm Kentucky Castle
Elton John 7 pm KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)
October 24
Thriftworks 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (National Ave)
The Wood Brothers 7 pm Kentucky Theater
October 25
Hallow Point | Left to the Wolves | What Drives the Weak | Arcomplex 7 pm Al’s Bar
Horse Feathers | Bendigo Fletcher | Daisy Helmuth 9 pm The Burl
Cody Johnson 8 pm Manchester Music Hall
Chicago Farmer | Edward David Anderson 8:30 pm Willie’s
October 26
Katie Toupin (of Houndmouth) 7 pm The Burl
Lexington Habitat for Humanity Benefit featuring music from Pink Floyd and The Kinks 9 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (Loudon Ave)
The Cadillac Three 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
Laid Back Country Picker | Luna & the Mountain Jets 9:30 pm Willie’s
October 27
80s Prom Night Halloween Party with Electric Avenue 9 pm The Burl
Dance Yrself Clean – LCD Soundsystem Tribute 7 pm Cosmic Charlie’s (National Ave)
Chris Stapleton 7 pm Rupp Arena
Lauren Mink 9 pm Whiskey Bear
October 28
Christian McBride | Josh Evans | Marcus Strickland | Nasheet Waits 7:30 pm Lyric Theater
October 29
Eric Johnson 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
October 30
Street Sects | Everyone Lives Everyone Wins | Whammmoth 10 pm Green Lantern
DevilDriver | Jinjer | Raven Black | Downtrend | Muisti 7 pm Manchester Music Hall
AROUND THE CORNER
A Perfect Circle, NOV 3 Rupp Arena
Lynyrd Skynyrd, NOV 10 KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)
Bad Bunny, NOV 11 Rupp Arena
Trans-Siberian Orchestra, DEC 6 Rupp Arena
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band, DEC 8 KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)
Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.
Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889