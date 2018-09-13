Castle & Key Distillery Renovated and Ready to Open

After sitting dormant for more than 45 years, several years of renovations, and millions of dollars, the Old Taylor Distillery in Millville, Kentucky is set to re-open to the public on Wednesday, September 19 as Castle & Key Distillery.

On Wednesday, September 12, Castle and Key invited the media to the distillery grounds to meet Master Distiller Marianne Eaves, and founding partners Will Arvin and Wes Murry, and see first-hand the astonishing renovation of the 130-year-old, 114-acre property that contains not only a castle but the world’s longest rick house.

In 2014, Arvin and Murry began restoring the property and later hired Eaves to be their Master Distiller, making her Kentucky’s first female to hold the title of Master Distiller of bourbon since Prohibition.

The Old Taylor Distillery was built in 1887 by Colonel E.H. Taylor, a well known bourbon distiller who advocated the Bottled-In-Bond Act of 1897 to ensure the authenticity of the whiskey being purchased. Taylor began building a groundbreaking site that featured unique architectural elements including a castle, a classical springhouse, and sunken gardens.

Starting September 19, the public can purchase a curated look into Castle & Key Distillery. Explore the historic property, learn about the restoration, distilling process, and experience a unique tasting of Castle & Key cocktails made with the Restoration Release Gin and Vodka.

Castle & Key also features a quarter mile long Botanical Trail, which is open to all guests during distillery hours at no charge. Designed by renowned landscape designer Jon Carloftis, the trail showcases a variety of herbs and botanicals used in our Restoration Release Gin – along with a multitude of other stunning trees, plants, and flowers.

